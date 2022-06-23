Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New Fiction: How Far? -- A Tale of Determination, DNA, and Drama by Bob Wilber
How far can two men go on their quest for greatness?
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 23, 2022 ) Denver, CO and St. Paul, MN – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce a new novel by Minnesota-based author Bob Wilber. How Far? A Tale of Determination, DNA, and Drama is the compelling tale of two young athletes chasing the dream of success.
How Far? follows Brooks Bennett and Eric Olson—a Southern California “surfer dude” baseball player and an overachieving hockey player from Roseau, Minnesota—across their athletic careers. There are a million reasons why Bennett and Olson should have never met, but only one led to their lives intersecting and forever being altered. This is the story of two athletes dealing with massive challenges to reach their greatest potentials, while overcoming adversity, pain and emotion to make it all happen. Two men brought together by destiny, both aiming for greatness but unaware of the pitfalls ahead of them, learn to face challenges and overcome downfalls along the way.
Author Bob Wilber interjects his protagonists with experiences and emotions he felt and observed through over four decades in collegiate and professional sports. “This is a story that has been growing and evolving for decades,” said Wilber from his home in Woodbury, Minnesota. “I know the path Brooks Bennett took because in some small ways it was my path for many years. As a sports marketer I’ve met a few guys exactly like Eric Olson, and I saw them succeed and fail. Athletic success, personal growth, friendships and rivalries mixed with fate all come together in How Far? This book is a passion project and a lesson on the important impact friendships have as we go through life that I think anyone—athlete, man, or woman—who enjoys a compelling read can enjoy.”
Learn more about the author at BobWilber.net or Outskirts Press/HowFar
At 568 pages, How Far? is available online at Outskirts Press and through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5039-1 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $29.95 eBook: $5.00
iPad: $9.99
Genre: FICTION / Sports
About the Author: Bob Wilber has been writing creatively since grade school, when he won a St. Louis city-wide essay contest as a sixth-grader. He was first published at the age of 15 in a St. Louis sports magazine. He is the son of a former Major League baseball player and a mother who passed along her communications and public relations skills to her youngest son. After earning a full athletic scholarship to Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville, Bob spent six years in professional baseball as a player, coach and scout. Bob then moved on to international sports marketing and eventually spent 22 years in the world of NHRA Drag Racing, as a PR representative and team manager for Funny Car drivers Del Worsham and Tim Wilkerson. In 2017, he published his autobiography, Bats, Balls, & Burnouts. Bob continues to write a longstanding and popular blog. He lives in Minnesota with his wife, Barbara, and their cats, Boofus and Buster.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
