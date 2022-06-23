Industrial Salt Market worth 14.93 Billion USD by 2022
Industrial Salt Market Analysis Report on Latest trends, Growth Factors, Key Players and more. Categorizing the global market by Application, Source, Manufacturing Process & by Geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 23, 2022 ) The report "Industrial Salt Market by Source (Rock Salt, Natural Brine), Manufacturing Process (Conventional Mining, Vacuum Evaporation, Solar Evaporation), Application (Chemical Processing, De-Icing, Water Treatment, Oil & Gas), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The industrial salt market was valued at USD 12.70 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 14.93 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the industrial salt market is driven by the increased demand for industrial salt in the chemical processing, de-icing, water treatment, oil & gas and agricultural applications.
Industrial salts are increasingly used as a key raw material in the chemical processing industry for the manufacturing of chlor-alkali, and in de-icing, water treatment, agricultural, and oil & gas applications in various countries, such as the US, Canada, Germany, China. This increased usage is expected to drive the demand for industrial salts, thereby leading to the growth of the industrial salts market across the globe. However, increasing environmental and health concerns pertaining to the use of industrial salts in certain applications may restrain the growth of the industrial salts market.
Based on source, the industrial salts market has been segmented into rock salt and natural brine. The natural brine segment of the industrial salts market is projected witness a higher growth during the forecast period. Natural brine provides most economical salt in areas with favorable weather conditions, especially in Asia Pacific.
Based on manufacturing process, the conventional mining process segment of the industrial salts market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. The large availability of rock salt deposits and the landscape of these mines favoring the mining process are expected to drive the growth of the conventional mining process segment during the forecast periods.
The increased demand for industrial salts from the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the growth in the chemical processing and water treatment sectors in the region. Expansion of the chlor-alkali industry and the increasing number of water treatment plants are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific industrial salts market during the forecast period.
Key companies profiled in this research report include K+S AG (Germany), Cargill, Inc. (US), Compass Minerals America Inc. (US), China National Salt Industry Co. (China), Tata Chemicals Ltd. (India), Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (Japan), Rio Tinto Group (UK), COMPAGNIE DES SALINS DU MIDI ET SALINES DE L EST (France), Dominion Salt Ltd. (New Zealand), and Exportadora de Sal de C.V. (Mexico).
