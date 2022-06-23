Network Automation Market To Surpass USD 8.9 billion Threshold By 2025: Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
Network automation is an essential step for enterprises to implement a networking solution that grows smarter, responsive, and constantly adopts and protects the network.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 23, 2022 ) According to a research report "Network Automation Market by Network Automation Tool, Intent-Based Networking, Network Type (Physical, Virtual, and Hybrid), Service, Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), End User, Enterprise Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" published by MarketsandMarkets, size is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2020 to USD 8.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.8% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the network automation market include increasing network traffic and cloud infrastructure leading to a significant transition in data centers, increasing adoption of connected devices, increasing adoption of automation technologies such as AI and machine learning, rising adoption of virtual and software-defined infrastructure, and surge in human error rates in manual systems causing network downtime.
Driver: Increasing network traffic and cloud infrastructure leading to a significant transition in data centers
In the new cloud-based world, the network is more important than ever to IT operations. Moreover, with critical servers and data hosted in the cloud, network traffic is increasing, as users access the data and computing resources from both remote locations and corporate headquarters. The proliferation of cloud services that complement traditional enterprise data centers has increased the complexity of network traffic flow patterns. Many organizations are looking for ways to optimize their networks to work with cloud platforms. The increased network traffic is giving rise to the need for network automation solutions that enhance the management of network traffic with complete network visibility across all environments.
Opportunity: Rising investments in R&D and emerging automation solutions
Networking companies are heavily investing in the R&D of networking solutions, with a focus on long-term value creation. Based on the fluctuations in short-term business performance and financial results, leading networking companies have not reduced their investment for the innovation and testing of network automation solutions. For instance, networking companies, such as Forward Networks, have come up with Intent-based Networking Solutions. Intent-based Networking takes business policy as its input, converts the requirement to a network configuration, and generates network designs.
North America to hold the highest market size during the forecast period
North America is projected to lead the network automation market during the forecast period. In North America, enterprises and service providers are continuously changing their network infrastructure to cope with advanced technologies. North America is home to many technological innovators. Most of the leading market players, such as Cisco, IBM, Juniper Networks, and NetBrain, have their headquarters in this region. These players provide effective network automation solutions worldwide and possess a huge customer base. North America is expected to remain a leader in the market, due to the rising demand for high-speed networks and increasing competition among major players in the networking industry for providing a better customer experience.
Key Market Players
Key players operating in the network automation market include Cisco, Juniper Networks, IBM, Micro Focus, NetBrain, Forward Networks, SolarWinds, VMware, BMC Software, Anuta Networks, Apstra, BlueCat, Entuity, Veriflow, Riverbed, Itential, Volta Networks, Sedona Systems, Kentik, SaltStack, NetYCE, Versa Networks, AppViewX, BackBox and 128 Technology. These players have adopted various organic and inorganic strategies to grow in the global network automation market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email us
