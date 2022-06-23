Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Size To Reach USD 173 million By 2024 | New Opportunities Planning By MarketsandMarkets™
Increase in smartphone penetration is the key driver for the Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market. The fast-growing use of smartphones and innovations in mobile devices are making it easier to integrate and implement enterprise/business solutions across m
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 23, 2022 ) According to a research report "Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market by Component (Platforms and Services), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premises), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Government), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Virtual Mobile Infrastructure (VMI) market is expected to grow from USD 113 million in 2019 to USD 173 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the VMI market include increase in smartphone penetration and reduced hardware and operating cost using VMI.
Services segment to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The services segment of the market has been subsegmented into professional services and managed services. In the virtual mobile infrastructure market, services play a vital role in the functioning of various virtual mobile infrastructure platforms. Most of the market vendors offer professional services to manage the deployment of virtual mobile infrastructure platform. These services ensure faster and smoother implementation, which maximizes the value of enterprise investments. Services have become an integral part of platforms as they also address pre and post-deployment queries of virtual mobile infrastructure further accelerating the adoption of services segment during the forecast period.
Cloud segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Cloud computing is one of the most effective technologies today, and it has impacted every line of business. Cloud-based solutions involve Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, in which users can access Software-as-a-Service virtual mobile infrastructure platforms virtually, through the internet. In this deployment type, virtual mobile infrastructure platforms are delivered via the cloud. The cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the advantages of deploying cloud-based virtual mobile infrastructure platforms, which include flexibility, scalability, affordability, operational efficiency, and low IT-related costs. However, cloud-deployed virtual mobile infrastructure platforms have certain shortcomings, such as lack of control over applications, strict government regulations, and private content.
North America to hold the largest market size in 2018
North America has a high number of unique mobile subscribers; hence, North American businesses can efficiently implement virtual mobile infrastructure solutions to enhance the productivity of the mobile workforce. According to the report Mobile Economy North America 2018, published by GSMA, unique mobile subscribers in North America exceeded 300 million, accounting for 84% of the population, by the end of 2017. With a high number of unique mobile subscribers, North America represents significant growth opportunities for virtual mobile infrastructure vendors. The US and Canada are the countries considered in the North American region in the virtual mobile infrastructure industry.
Key Market Players
In the virtual mobile infrastructure (VMI) market, the key players include Trend Micro (Japan), Avast Software (Czech Republic), Sierraware (US), Nubo (US), Intelligent Waves (US), Pulse Secure (US), Raytheon (US), Prescient Solutions (US), Fortinet (US), and Genymobile (France). These players have adopted various strategies to grow in the global virtual mobile infrastructure markets. They have adopted organic and inorganic strategies, such as new product launches and product enhancements, mergers and acquisitions, as well as agreements and partnerships to expand their business reach and drive their business revenue growth.
