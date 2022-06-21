Cloud Storage Market Witness the Growth of $137.3 billion by 2025
To describe and forecast the cloud storage market based on components (solutions and services), applications, deployment types, organization size, verticals, and regions
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 21, 2022 ) The cloud storage market size is expected to grow from USD 50.1 billion in 2020 to USD 137.3 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.3% during the forecast period. The demand for cloud storage is driven by growing data volumes across enterprises, rising need for providing the remote workforce with ubiquitous access to data and files, and cost-saving and low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) benefits of cloud storage solutions.
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=902
The major players in the cloud storage market are AWS (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Huawei (China), Alibaba Cloud (China), Oracle (US), Rackspace Technology (US), HPE (US), Dell Technologies (US), Dropbox (US), Box (US), Tencent Cloud (China), Fujitsu (Japan), VMware (US), NetApp (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Scality (US), and Citrix (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, including new product launches, partnerships, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and business expansions. Product enhancements, business expansions, and partnerships were the major strategies adopted by these players to achieve a strong foothold in the cloud storage market.
AWS is one of the prominent players in the cloud storage market that provides diverse range of cloud computing services. Moreover, it has plans to invest in new regions, product enhancements, services, technologies, and systems. For instance, in July 2020, AWS announced the availability of its Amazon Elastic Block Store (EBS) Fast Snapshot Restore (FSR) that enables the restoration of EBS volumes from FSR-enabled snapshots. Similarly, in May 2020, AWS added support for IPv6 in AWS China Region to enable access to Simple Storage Service (S3) objects using the IPv6 protocol via S3 dual-stack endpoint.
Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=902
Google is another well-known company in the cloud storage market that focuses on web-based search engines, desktop and mobile Operating System (OS), advertising and tools, and enterprise solutions, including cloud services. It continually expands its outreach across the globe to strengthen its foothold in the cloud storage market. For instance, in June 2020, Google opened Google Cloud Region in Jakarta that brings lower latency access to data and applications for Google Cloud customers in Indonesia. Moreover, the company enhances its offerings with features, including modern development environments, data migration, and ML tools to provide enterprise-ready cloud services. In January 2020, Google launched Archive, a cloud storage class in its Cloud Storage offering to offer cold cloud storage solution for long-term data retention.
Cloud Storage Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Application (Primary Storage, Backup and Disaster Recovery, and Archiving), Deployment Type (Public Cloud and Private Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=902
The major players in the cloud storage market are AWS (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Huawei (China), Alibaba Cloud (China), Oracle (US), Rackspace Technology (US), HPE (US), Dell Technologies (US), Dropbox (US), Box (US), Tencent Cloud (China), Fujitsu (Japan), VMware (US), NetApp (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Scality (US), and Citrix (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, including new product launches, partnerships, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and business expansions. Product enhancements, business expansions, and partnerships were the major strategies adopted by these players to achieve a strong foothold in the cloud storage market.
AWS is one of the prominent players in the cloud storage market that provides diverse range of cloud computing services. Moreover, it has plans to invest in new regions, product enhancements, services, technologies, and systems. For instance, in July 2020, AWS announced the availability of its Amazon Elastic Block Store (EBS) Fast Snapshot Restore (FSR) that enables the restoration of EBS volumes from FSR-enabled snapshots. Similarly, in May 2020, AWS added support for IPv6 in AWS China Region to enable access to Simple Storage Service (S3) objects using the IPv6 protocol via S3 dual-stack endpoint.
Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=902
Google is another well-known company in the cloud storage market that focuses on web-based search engines, desktop and mobile Operating System (OS), advertising and tools, and enterprise solutions, including cloud services. It continually expands its outreach across the globe to strengthen its foothold in the cloud storage market. For instance, in June 2020, Google opened Google Cloud Region in Jakarta that brings lower latency access to data and applications for Google Cloud customers in Indonesia. Moreover, the company enhances its offerings with features, including modern development environments, data migration, and ML tools to provide enterprise-ready cloud services. In January 2020, Google launched Archive, a cloud storage class in its Cloud Storage offering to offer cold cloud storage solution for long-term data retention.
Cloud Storage Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Application (Primary Storage, Backup and Disaster Recovery, and Archiving), Deployment Type (Public Cloud and Private Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results