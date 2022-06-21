Retort Packaging Market Global Industry Overview and Competitive Landscape till 2025
The demand for retort packaging can be attributed to the high growth and increase in demand for ready to eat or ready meals across the globe.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 21, 2022 ) The report "Retort Packaging Market by Type (Pouches, Trays, and Cartons), Material (PET, Polypropylene, Aluminum foil, PA, PE, and Paperboard), End-use (Food and Beverages), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", is projected to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2020 to USD 4.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2025. The market for retort packaging is segmented, based on type, into pouches, trays, cartons and others. The pouches segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global retort packaging market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to its increasing demand from the ready to eat or ready meals manufacturers. Manufacturers are demand for more innovative packaging to fulfill the demand of consumers that are looking for convenient solutions for daily food challenges.
Retort packaging is made from polyester, polypropylene, and aluminum foil through retort process which involves sterilization of low acid foods at high temperature (115°C to 121°C) and pressure (2 to 3 bar) that are susceptible to microbial spoilage to increase their shelf life of products such as of food, pet food, baby food, seafood, frozen food, beverages, healthcare, and personal care products. This packaging technique has many other advantages such as rapid heat transfer thus reducing processing time, minimal loss of nutrients, and no requirement for refrigeration. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing demand for convenient meals from the consumers.
The retort packaging market is classified, based on material, into polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene, aluminum foil, polyamide (PA), polyethylene (PE), paperboard and others. Polypropylene is projected to register the fastest growth in the retort packaging market during the forecast period, in terms of value. The growing demand for retort pouches is attributed to the growth of the material.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Retort Packaging Market”
100 - Market Data Tables
60 - Figures
190 - Pages
The retort packaging market is studied for five regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2019, in terms of both value and volume. Also, the market for retort packaging in this region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.26% from 2020 to 2025, in terms of both value.
Amcor PLC (Australia), Berry Global Inc. (US), Sonoco (US), Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), Mondi Group (South Africa), and Coveris (Us) are the key players operating in the retort packaging market. Expansions, acquisitions, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the cosmetic packaging market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
