The Beach of Yesteryear: Stories and Essays
Hawaii-born political writer and businessman releases a book of short stories and essays that hold the mirror up to society Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New Fiction: The Beach of Yesteryear: Stories and Essays by Lloyd Lim
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 20, 2022 ) Denver, CO and Honolulu, HI – Local political writer Lloyd Lim has released a new collection of short stories and essays. In addition to writing on policy and politics, he has published several non-fiction books, but this marks a return to fiction writing after decades of pursuing his career in government. The Beach of Yesteryear has been published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.
“Only one of these stories is set in Hawaii, the title story, but the idea of ‘yesteryear’ runs through the entire set,” the author explains. “Memory, misperception and self-deception are so much a part of being human and can lead to outcomes both funny and strange—and my fiction is inextricably intertwined with these ideas. I also included many previously published essays on policy and culture that are thematically related.”
This collection takes readers on a rapid-fire tour of the human capacity for wistful remembrance, flawed memories, self-deception and cruelty to others, without losing sight of the humor in it all. Mr. Lim’s writing is simple and concise, but his ideas about the human condition are subtle and complex. Readers who enjoy a certain amount of ambiguity and ambivalence—who like to mull over the meaning of a short story as a reflection of their own present concerns—will find this collection intriguing and entertaining.
“Drawing a bright line of distinction between fiction and non-fiction may not always make sense when reflecting upon contemporary life and society,” Mr. Lim says. His essays cover a dazzling array of topics, but are always pointed and relevant. Because he worked in government, taught in a classroom and is a musician and writer, he doesn’t just draw from academic theory or creative imagination. He isn’t merely looking in from the outside but with the insights of a practitioner. In short, there is a rare variety and range in this volume.
At 148 pages, The Beach of Yesteryear is available online at Outskirts Press and through Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5076-6 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 paperback Retail: $15.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: FICTION / Short Stories (single author)
About the Author: Lloyd Lim spent his career as a lawyer and administrator in both the public and private sectors, and has extensive experience in business law and government interventions in the marketplace. He has a BA from Columbia University, a JD from UCLA and an MBA from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Mr. Lim is a member of the Hawaii State Bar Association. He lives in Honolulu, not far from where he was born and raised, and enjoys swimming, teaching and playing the piano.
