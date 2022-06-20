Brim: Who Shined Brightness When Days Were Dim
New children’s book offers kids a new perspective of mental illness, where kindness substitutes for lashing out as a response to pain—and how we can heal our hurts by helping others. Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New Juvenile Fiction: Brim
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 20, 2022 ) Denver, CO and Washington, D.C. – Mike MacIver’s son, who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia, shared at one point that he had always heard a mean voice in his head, but he didn’t realize it wasn’t normal until he was in his teens. Brim is told from this perspective, in hopes of meeting the earliest onslaught of mental illness with a positive possibility that provides an alternative way through the pain. Brim: Who Shined Brightness When Days Were Dim has been published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.
Brim is a story about how helping rather than hurting can serve to heal the heaviness that sometimes comes with living. Too often, stories that make mention of mental illness are accompanied by dark details that only come to light when they penetrate the threshold required for “breaking news.” Unfortunately, mental illness is usually mentioned alongside instances of drug use, crime and mass shootings, leaving many to believe that one is always accompanied by the other. While that may be the case for some sufferers of mental illness, it is certainly not the whole story indicative of everyone who endures what can be a daily pain of the brain. In the absence of mental illness, the message of kindness and helping one another is one with “age-less” and universal applicability.
Everyone has ways of dealing with hurts and pains in their lives. In Brim, the main character chooses to push back at his hurt and heal his pain by helping others and simply being kind. And then, one day, when Brim is lost, it is those he has helped day after day who remember his examples of kindness to others “on the good days and the bad,” and who search for and ultimately find him.
Learn more about the author at Outskirts Press/Brim.
At 44 pages, Brim is available online at Outskirts Press and through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the juvenile fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4918-0 Format: 8 x 10 color paperback Retail: $13.95
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4919-7 Format: 8 x 10 color casebound Retail: $23.95
Genre: JUVENILE FICTION / Social Themes / Emotions & Feelings
About the Author: Mike MacIver is a teacher by trade, but more so a lifelong learner thanks in large part to his six children. Each of them—four boys and two girls—provide him with daily lessons on how to live life with laughter and love. One of his sons, Brice (who loved to play disc golf), struggled with a mental illness and, yet, still was able, with his short life, to leave behind a lesson on how to turn the table on adversity by simply showing kindness at every turn. Mike lives in northern Virginia, continues to learn from his kids on a daily basis and plays disc golf every chance he gets.
