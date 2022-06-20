Data Center Power Market Extrapolated to Reach $26.1 billion by 2025
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 20, 2022 ) The global Data Center Power Market to grow from USD 19.1 billion in 2020 to USD 26.1 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the data center power market include growing construction of new data centers due to the rising demand for data storage by organizations across the globe; The unprecedented rise in power consumption by the data centers has increased operational and power costs, and it has become a challenge for end users to manage and conserve power in the data centers. Thus, data center managers and IT professionals focus on the implementation of highly efficient data center power solutions for business continuity.
The data center power market comprises major vendors, such as the study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the data center power market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The players in this market have embraced different strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. New product launches and enhancements; and partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations, have been the most dominating strategies adopted by the major players from 2017 to 2020, which helped these organizations strengthen their offerings and broaden their customer base.
Schneider Electric (France) is among the leaders in the data center power market with a prominent geographic presence. It has adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies and continues to enhance its expertise in data center power through technology acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. For instance, in March 2020, Schneider Electric launched its first UPS category Smart-UPS Lithium-ion. It is designed for local edge environments and micro data centers. The second category is APC Easy UPS 1 Ph Online, which is a versatile, high-quality, and cost-effective UPS developed to handle high voltage and inconsistent power conditions
Vertiv (US) has a strong foothold in the data center power market with its critical power products, and power control and monitoring portfolio. The company has alliances with many technology, and sales and delivery companies to offer its customers with more enhanced and extended services. In August 2019, it entered into a partnership with Tech Data. Tech Data will be able to sell Vertiv’s data center infrastructure portfolio in Latin America. The portfolio includes critical power management, thermal management, infrastructure monitoring, IT management, integrated solutions, and rack and power distribution units.
In July 2019, Eaton acquired Innovative Switchgear Solutions (ISG). ISG manufactures medium-voltage electrical equipment catering to North American utility, commercial, and industrial markets. ISG’s solid dielectric underground switchgear products provide a compact, low maintenance, and highly configurable solution that helps solve the critical challenges of customers.
Data Center Power Market by Solution (Power Monitoring, Power Distribution, Power Backup, and Cabling Infrastructure), Service (System Integration, Training & Consulting, and Support & Maintenance), End-User Type, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
