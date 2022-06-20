Zinc Oxide Market worth $5.7 billion by 2024
Zinc Oxide Market research report categorizes the global market by Process (French Process, Wet Process, American Process), Grade (Standard, Treated, USP, FCC), Application & Geography
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 20, 2022 ) The report "Zinc Oxide Market by Process (French Process, Wet Process, American Process), Grade (Standard, Treated, USP, FCC), Application (Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Agriculture, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals), Region - Global Forecast to 2024", is estimated to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2019 and to USD 5.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The demand from the rubber industry for using in the vulcanization process, which is used by the tire manufacturers, is driving the market.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=116672256
The indirect (French) process segment is projected to lead the Zinc Oxide Market during the forecast period. Relative simplicity in the process and the high purity levels of ZnO with low levels of heavy metal content are the driving factors for the wide adoption of the French method.
The rubber application accounted for the majority of the zinc oxide market share. Zinc oxide is consumed mainly in the manufacturing of tires, and the large-scale demand from this application is driving the demand for zinc oxide globally. Zinc oxide in tire manufacturing is used for the vulcanization process along with stearic acid
The growing demand for ZnO nanoparticles is projected to provide opportunities in the ZnO market. These particles are finer and have a larger surface enabling better dispersion. This enhances the performance in the application areas.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Zinc Oxide Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=116672256
Browse in-depth TOC on "Zinc Oxide Market”
104 - Market Data Tables
28 - Figures
117 - Pages
Based on the region, the zinc oxide market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, North America, and South America. APAC accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. The region has emerged as the largest consumer of ZnO owing to the large-scale demand for manufacturing of rubber and tires in countries such as China, Thailand, and India. Europe accounted for the second-largest share in the overall ZnO market in 2018. The market is projected to grow at the fastest rate in Middle East & Africa.
The key players in the zinc oxide market are US Zinc (US), Zochem (US), EverZinc (Belgium), ZM Silesia (Poland), Akrochem (South Africa), Rubamin (India), Pan-Continental Chemical (Taiwan), J.G. Chemicals (India), Upper India (India), and Suraj Udyog (India)
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=116672256
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=116672256
The indirect (French) process segment is projected to lead the Zinc Oxide Market during the forecast period. Relative simplicity in the process and the high purity levels of ZnO with low levels of heavy metal content are the driving factors for the wide adoption of the French method.
The rubber application accounted for the majority of the zinc oxide market share. Zinc oxide is consumed mainly in the manufacturing of tires, and the large-scale demand from this application is driving the demand for zinc oxide globally. Zinc oxide in tire manufacturing is used for the vulcanization process along with stearic acid
The growing demand for ZnO nanoparticles is projected to provide opportunities in the ZnO market. These particles are finer and have a larger surface enabling better dispersion. This enhances the performance in the application areas.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Zinc Oxide Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=116672256
Browse in-depth TOC on "Zinc Oxide Market”
104 - Market Data Tables
28 - Figures
117 - Pages
Based on the region, the zinc oxide market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, North America, and South America. APAC accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. The region has emerged as the largest consumer of ZnO owing to the large-scale demand for manufacturing of rubber and tires in countries such as China, Thailand, and India. Europe accounted for the second-largest share in the overall ZnO market in 2018. The market is projected to grow at the fastest rate in Middle East & Africa.
The key players in the zinc oxide market are US Zinc (US), Zochem (US), EverZinc (Belgium), ZM Silesia (Poland), Akrochem (South Africa), Rubamin (India), Pan-Continental Chemical (Taiwan), J.G. Chemicals (India), Upper India (India), and Suraj Udyog (India)
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=116672256
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results