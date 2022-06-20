Global Intraoperative Imaging Market is Expecting a High Growth Rate by 2025
Top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the size of segments and subsegments.
# In 2019, Canon Medical (Japan) launched Global Illumination next-generation rendering capabilities to allow clinicians to visualize and manipulate photo-realistic anatomical images
# In 2019, Seimens AG (Germany) established a new R&D center in Bengaluru, India, which offers diagnostic imaging solutions and advanced therapies. The center will manufacture mobile C-arm devices locally in India.
# In 2019, IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging announced a collaboration with the Prince Sultan Military Medical City and distributor Gulf Medical Company to install the first IMRIS Surgical Theatre in Saudi Arabia.
# In 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) established an AI lab in Shanghai, China. The AI lab is dedicated to driving the integration of AI technologies in medical imaging, image-guided therapies, patient monitoring, health informatics, home care, and personal health applications.
Major Growth Influencing Factors:
Increasing prevalence of diseases and disorders, technological advancements and increased funding and public-private investments are the key factors driving the growth of the intraoperative imaging.
Expected Revenue Gains:
The global intraoperative imaging market size is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2025 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
Restraint: High cost of intraoperative imaging systems
Intraoperative imaging systems are priced at a premium and require high investments for installations, increasing the procedural cost for patients. This affects the adoption rate of new systems, especially in emerging countries; most healthcare facilities in these countries, consequently, cannot afford such systems.
Healthcare facilities that purchase such costly systems often depend on third-party payers (such as Medicare, Medicaid, or private health insurance plans) to reimburse costs incurred in screening and therapeutic procedures performed using these systems. As a result, factors such as continuous cuts in reimbursements for intraoperative imaging scans and the increasing cost of intraoperative imaging systems prevent medium-sized and small healthcare facilities from investing in advanced intraoperative imaging modalities.
Opportunity: High growth opportunities in emerging countries
Developing economies such as India, China, Brazil, South Korea, Turkey, Russia, and South Africa offer high growth opportunities for the major players in the intraoperative imaging market. Although the cost factor is a concern in these developing countries, their huge population base—especially in India and China—indicates a sustainable market for intraoperative imaging devices.
The higher incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, stroke, and neUrological Surgery and cardiovascular diseases, as well as the higher death rates in these countries, showcase the need for early detection. For instance, GLOBOCAN 2018 data estimated that roughly over 50% of the global cancer population lived in developing regions. In addition, regulatory policies are more adaptive and business-friendly in the Asia Pacific than in western countries. Increasing competition in mature markets is expected to compel intraoperative imaging system manufacturers to focus on emerging markets.
Spine surgery estimated to be the growing market
In the coming years, the demand for spinal surgeries is expected to grow significantly owing to the increasing incidence of various target diseases/disorders such as osteoporosis, spine stenosis, spinal trauma/spinal cord injury (SCI), metastatic spinal tumors, and multiple myeloma. Procedures such as lumbar discectomies and posterior cervical foraminotomy are commonly performed on an outpatient basis. This increases access to spine surgery and can be expected to support the demand for advanced technologies in the coming years.
Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the fastest growing intraoperative imaging market, globally
Geographically, the emerging Asian countries, such as China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore, are offering high-growth opportunities for market players. The Asia Pacific intraoperative imaging market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2025. Government efforts to increase fundings; supportive regulations for the development and commercialization of advanced intraoperative imaging products; rising healthcare expenditure; the increasing number of hospitals in India and China; expanding research base across India, China, and Japan; and the increasing incidence of surgeries are driving the growth of the APAC intraoperative imaging market.
Global Leading Companies:
Prominent players in this market General Electric Company (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) were the top five players in the global intraoperative imaging market. Other notable companies are Canon Healthcare (Japan), Stryker (US), Brainlab AG (Germany), IMRIS (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. (China), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), FUJIFILM Holdings (Japan), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Mindray Ltd. (US), Carestream Health (US), Analogic Corporation (US), Allengers Medical Systems Ltd. (India), Esaote SpA (Italy) and NeuroLogica Corporation (US).
Global Leading Companies:
Prominent players in this market General Electric Company (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) were the top five players in the global intraoperative imaging market. Other notable companies are Canon Healthcare (Japan), Stryker (US), Brainlab AG (Germany), IMRIS (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. (China), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), FUJIFILM Holdings (Japan), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Mindray Ltd. (US), Carestream Health (US), Analogic Corporation (US), Allengers Medical Systems Ltd. (India), Esaote SpA (Italy) and NeuroLogica Corporation (US).
