Special Mission Aircraft Market Size, Key Players, Analysis and Forecast to 2027
Special Mission Aircraft Market by Platform (Military Aviation, Commercial Aviation, UAV), Application (ISR, Command and Control, Combat Support, Air-Launch/Rocket Launch), Payload Type, End-User, Point of Sale and Region - Global Forecast to 2027
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 17, 2022 ) The Special Mission Aircraft Market is projected to grow from USD 15.9 billion in 2022 to USD 19.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6%. Aircraft OEMs and component manufacturers are focusing on innovating equipment and components for special missions due to the increasing demand for technologically advanced aircraft from military as well as commercial applications globally.
The special mission aircraft market has promising growth potential due to several factors, including advancement in sensor technology for unmanned aerial vehicles. Sensors such as accelerometers, current sensors, tilt sensors, engine intake flow sensors, image sensors, and range sensors form the integral components of a UAV. These sensors determine flight position and orientation of a UAV, maintain its direction and flight paths, monitor and optimize its power consumption, detect fault conditions, and provide critical directional information to inertial navigation and guidance systems. MEMS-based advanced sensing technologies are widely used in UAVs due to their low cost, lightweight, and low power consumption. The rising adoption for accurate sensing technologies by upgrading of previously installed sensors is expected to lead to the growth of the special mission aircraft aftermarket in the coming years.
Importance of border protection is driving application segment demand. Border surveillance requires large area scanning to detect, track, and recognize unauthorized intruders, including hostile forces, terrorists, smugglers, illegal immigrants, or any other criminal/illegal entities. Regardless of the terrain, missions of securing national borders have become increasingly difficult, thereby requiring flexible, high-performance multi-sensor systems, installed and operated from airborne platforms. To meet border security threats and challenges, United States Air and Marine Operations (AMO) deploys aircraft and maritime vessels to air and marine branches and units throughout the US to provide rapid air and marine response capabilities. Some of the aircrafts include Beechcraft King Air Series 200 and C-12C, Cessna C-206/210, Super King Air 350ER, Bombardier DHC-8, and Pilatus PC-12.
Increasing adoption of UAVs by military agencies across the world for ISR and combat applications to drive the platform segment. The increasing applicability of UAVs in the defense sector has boosted the special mission aircraft market. UAVs have less demanding flight profiles, lifetime, and environmental requirements than manned aircraft, and hence, UAVs are smaller and have a lower mass than manned aircraft. This helps in the deployment of UAVs in difficult to access areas. In February 2022, American defense contractor AeroVironment has clinched an USD 8.5 million contract from the US Department of Defense to supply the Puma unmanned aircraft system (UAS) to an undisclosed allied nation. Puma is a third-generation tactical UAS that provides precise intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance utilizing an enhanced digital data link to transmit real-time imagery.
Based on region, North America is expected to lead the special mission aircraft market from 2022 to 2027. The US is a lucrative market for special mission aircraft in the North American region. The US government is increasingly investing in advanced special mission aircraft technologies to enhance defense and surveillance capabilities of the armed forces, modernization of existing special mission aircraft systems in military platforms.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
