Short-term Investment Options to Choose from in UAE
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 15, 2022 ) DUBAI, UAE -- (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- Short-term investments are investments that are made with the intent of earning considerable high potential returns in a short duration. Such investments are usually made for a few years or even a few months. Some of the common and popular financial products that investors can explore to make short-term investments are fixed deposits, savings accounts, stocks, bonds, ETFs, among others.
Investors who want to diversify their investment portfolios and keep them balanced can opt to include short-term investment options to earn potential returns for the immediate future. Investors can check out the different types of short-term investment products in the UAE and opt to invest in those that align with their risk appetite and wealth goals.
Best Short-term Investment Options in UAE
Equities
Equity can be defined as the money that an investor can invest in a company through the purchase of the company’s stocks. Investors can also purchase equities through equity mutual funds. Publicly traded equities can be easily bought, sold, and traded on a stock exchange. If the company’s value increases, its share prices will also appreciate. When such a situation happens, the investor who bought these stocks can sell them at a higher price than the purchasing value and thereby make a profit. To trade equities on a stock exchange, investors must have a brokerage account. They can also engage the services of a broker who would do the trading on their behalf.
Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Exchange Traded Funds, commonly known as ETFs, are baskets of securities that can be traded (bought and sold) on a stock exchange.
ETFs hold several underlying assets such as bonds, commodities, stocks of different industries, etc., and as such, they attract investors who want to diversify their portfolios. Some of the common ETFs that investors can explore as per their risk appetite and wealth goals are Stock ETFs, Bond ETFs, Inverse ETFs, etc.
Bonds
A bond can be described as a low-risk debt instrument that is issued by the government of a country or a corporation to fund projects and operations.
Most bonds offer coupon payments to lenders. Such payments are equivalent to fixed-interest rate payments which the issuer of the bonds pays to the lenders periodically. As a result, investors can create a stable flow of income by purchasing them. Bonds also come with a maturity period, upon the completion of which the investor is paid the face value of the bond.
Conclusion
The short-term investment options mentioned above may generate potential returns within a short span, and as such, they can be explored by investors who want to fulfil short-term goals. Investors can trade short-term assets themselves or take the assistance of a wealth management firm that can provide end-to-end wealth management solutions, such as creating a diversified portfolio, helping investors select the best investment products, etc.
Notice:
Opinions, analyses, reviews, or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Notice:
Opinions, analyses, reviews, or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
