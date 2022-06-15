Citibank – Seven Benefits of Citi Cashback Credit Card
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 15, 2022 ) DUBAI, UAE -- (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- Everyone loves being rewarded from their spend, but what if there was a way one could save money while spending on such retail purchases? With a cashback credit card, one can get back a percentage of his/her spending on eligible purchases.
With a Citi cashback credit card, customers can enjoy multiple benefits with each swipe. From the opportunity to get automatic cashback to complimentary access to global airport lounges, Citi cashback card comes with attractive privileges which are difficult to resist.
Features of Citi Cashback Credit Card
1. Automatic Cashback
With a Citi cashback credit card, the cashback from every purchase is credited directly to the customer’s account every month, so you don’t need to go through a separate process or wait for a long time to get your cashback. You also get different rates of cashback depending on the categories you spend on. For every purchase in a non-AED currency, you can get 3% cashback, every grocery spend gives you 2% cashback and every other purchase you make with your card, you will get 1% cashback.
2. No Annual Fees
With a Citi cashback card, customers do not have to pay an annual fee for the first year. From the second year onwards, if a customer spends a minimum of AED 9000, then he/she will not be charged an annual fee.
3. No Minimum Spends
Every retail purchase, however big or small, done with a Citi cashback credit card is eligible for a cashback.
4. VoucherSkout
With a Citi cashback card, customers can get 50 free credits to enjoy up to 50% off on their total bills at over 1,000 participating merchants, thanks to Citi’s partnership with VoucherSkout. The participating merchants range from grocery, dining and food delivery to cinemas, golf and theme parks.
5. Unlimited Access to 1000+ Airport Lounges Worldwide
With a Citi cashback credit card, you can enjoy complimentary access to over 1,000 global airport lounges. These lounges offer a quiet place to relax and unwind before boarding the flight. The airport lounge access can be availed by the primary and supplementary credit cardholders.
6. Travel Inconvenience Insurance
The purchase of flight tickets with a Citi cashback card allows you to travel peacefully to your destination without worrying about delayed/missed flights or lost luggage, thanks to Citi’s Travel Accident Insurance.
7. World Mastercard Benefits
A Citi cashback credit card offers a world of benefits to the users. Customers can take advantage of the travel, lifestyle and insurance privileges that Mastercard and Citi Cashback Credit Card have to offer.
Conclusion
From automatic cashback on every retail spend to no annual fees (subject to the fulfilment of the minimum spending requirement), Citi cashback card benefits are aplenty. So, whether one is on a holiday or shopping locally or internationally, a cashback card ensures benefits with every swipe. You can apply for a Citi cashback credit card in the UAE by visiting the official Citi website.
About Citibank UAE
Citibank UAE offers consumers and institutions a range of financial products and services, including consumer and investment banking, credit cards, personal loans. Citibank UAE aims to deliver holistic and innovative solutions to clients and meet the increasingly complex strategies of its regional client base in the Middle East in an ever-changing financial landscape.
Disclaimer
Citibank N.A. UAE is registered with Central Bank of UAE under license numbers BSD/504/83 for Al Wasl Branch Dubai, 13/184/2019 for Mall of the Emirates Branch Dubai, BSD/2819/9 for Sharjah Branch, and BSD/692/83 for Abu Dhabi Branch
The content reflects the view of the author of the article and does not necessarily reflect the views of Citi or its employees. Please read the products and offers on Citibank UAE website for accuracy or completeness of the information presented in the article.
