Citibank – Benefits of Using a Citi Credit Card in UAE
Individuals who want to apply for a credit card but are not sure about how to filter one from the countless options that are available can explore Citi Credit Cards in the UAE.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 15, 2022 ) DUBAI, UAE -- (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- Credit cards are financial tools that offer individuals not only the ability to spend seamlessly both online/offline but also provide a wide range of rewards and benefits. There are several banks and financial institutions in the UAE which offer credit cards that cater to different needs.
Individuals who want to apply for a credit card but are not sure about how to filter one from the countless options that are available can explore Citi Credit Cards in the UAE. Each credit card offered by Citibank is carefully designed and comes with rewards, features, lifestyle privileges that aim to serve a customer’s requirement.
Benefits of Using Citi Credit Card in UAE
To learn more about Citi Credit Cards in UAE, check the points discussed below.
1. Cashback Rewards
The Citi Cashback Credit Card offers several cashback rewards and other benefits such as:
● 3% Cashback for every non-AED spend, 2% cashback on grocery/supermarket spend, and 1% cashback on all other spending
● Automatic cashback and no redemption process
● Complimentary Global Airport Lounge Access to over 1,000 airport lounges
● No Annual Fee in Year 1. From year 2 onwards, no annual fee will be charged upon reaching the minimum spend requirement
2. ThankYou Reward Points
Apply for the Citi Rewards Credit Cards to earn Thank You Reward Points and other privileges such as:
● ThankYou Points for every non-AED spend and local spend
●
● Pay with Points option to offset purchases easily using accumulated Points/Miles Redeemable ThankYou Points for cash rebates, staycation bookings, etc.
● Complimentary golf on Citi Prestige and Premier Cards
● Complimentary 4th-night free hotel-stay for staycations on Citi Prestige Cards
3. Skyward Miles
The Emirates Citibank Credit Cards come with different features. Select credit cards allow customers to:
● Earn up to 2.5 Skywards Miles on eligible spend
● Earn up to 25,000 welcome bonus Skywards Miles
● Get Complimentary Emirates Skywards Silver membership
4. Discounts on Online Shopping, Dining and Entertainment
Select Citi Credit Cards also come with benefits such as:
• Discount (up to 50%) on food delivery and dining bills with VoucherSkout credits
• Complimentary movie tickets in Vox and Reel cinemas depending on the choice of card
5. Airport Lounge Access and Golf Access
• Customers can also get complimentary access to 1000+ airport lounges worldwide with select Citi Credit Cards. For select cards, this benefit is not only limited to cardholders but also to customers’ supplementary card members. With some select Citi Credit Cards customers can also access complimentary rounds of golf at some of the finest golf courses in the UAE
Conclusion
Individuals can check out all the benefits and features offered by different Citi Credit Cards and utilise them to make the most out of their spending. However, before applying for a credit card online, applicants are advised to check the eligibility criteria to enjoy a smooth application process.
About Citibank UAE
Citibank UAE offers consumers and institutions a range of financial products and services, including consumer and investment banking, credit cards, personal loans. Citibank UAE aims to deliver holistic and innovative solutions to clients and meet the increasingly complex strategies of its regional client base in the Middle East in an ever-changing financial landscape.
Disclaimer
The content reflects the view of the author of the article and does not necessarily reflect the views of Citi or its employees. Please read the products and offers on Citibank UAE website for accuracy or completeness of the information presented in the article.
###
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) – a newswire service for the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWire™ (www.emailwire.com) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed results™.
Individuals who want to apply for a credit card but are not sure about how to filter one from the countless options that are available can explore Citi Credit Cards in the UAE. Each credit card offered by Citibank is carefully designed and comes with rewards, features, lifestyle privileges that aim to serve a customer’s requirement.
Benefits of Using Citi Credit Card in UAE
To learn more about Citi Credit Cards in UAE, check the points discussed below.
1. Cashback Rewards
The Citi Cashback Credit Card offers several cashback rewards and other benefits such as:
● 3% Cashback for every non-AED spend, 2% cashback on grocery/supermarket spend, and 1% cashback on all other spending
● Automatic cashback and no redemption process
● Complimentary Global Airport Lounge Access to over 1,000 airport lounges
● No Annual Fee in Year 1. From year 2 onwards, no annual fee will be charged upon reaching the minimum spend requirement
2. ThankYou Reward Points
Apply for the Citi Rewards Credit Cards to earn Thank You Reward Points and other privileges such as:
● ThankYou Points for every non-AED spend and local spend
●
● Pay with Points option to offset purchases easily using accumulated Points/Miles Redeemable ThankYou Points for cash rebates, staycation bookings, etc.
● Complimentary golf on Citi Prestige and Premier Cards
● Complimentary 4th-night free hotel-stay for staycations on Citi Prestige Cards
3. Skyward Miles
The Emirates Citibank Credit Cards come with different features. Select credit cards allow customers to:
● Earn up to 2.5 Skywards Miles on eligible spend
● Earn up to 25,000 welcome bonus Skywards Miles
● Get Complimentary Emirates Skywards Silver membership
4. Discounts on Online Shopping, Dining and Entertainment
Select Citi Credit Cards also come with benefits such as:
• Discount (up to 50%) on food delivery and dining bills with VoucherSkout credits
• Complimentary movie tickets in Vox and Reel cinemas depending on the choice of card
5. Airport Lounge Access and Golf Access
• Customers can also get complimentary access to 1000+ airport lounges worldwide with select Citi Credit Cards. For select cards, this benefit is not only limited to cardholders but also to customers’ supplementary card members. With some select Citi Credit Cards customers can also access complimentary rounds of golf at some of the finest golf courses in the UAE
Conclusion
Individuals can check out all the benefits and features offered by different Citi Credit Cards and utilise them to make the most out of their spending. However, before applying for a credit card online, applicants are advised to check the eligibility criteria to enjoy a smooth application process.
About Citibank UAE
Citibank UAE offers consumers and institutions a range of financial products and services, including consumer and investment banking, credit cards, personal loans. Citibank UAE aims to deliver holistic and innovative solutions to clients and meet the increasingly complex strategies of its regional client base in the Middle East in an ever-changing financial landscape.
Disclaimer
The content reflects the view of the author of the article and does not necessarily reflect the views of Citi or its employees. Please read the products and offers on Citibank UAE website for accuracy or completeness of the information presented in the article.
###
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) – a newswire service for the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWire™ (www.emailwire.com) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed results™.
Contact Information:
iQuanti, Inc.
--
Tel: --
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
iQuanti, Inc.
--
Tel: --
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.