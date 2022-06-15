Citibank - Benefits of Applying for a Citi Personal Loan
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 15, 2022 ) DUBAI, UAE -- (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- Whether it’s for an emergency expenditure or remodelling the home, a personal loan can help finance a large expense that an individual may not be able to afford upfront. Whatever be the loan purpose, Citi offers personal loans at attractive interest rates and flexible repayment tenures, helping customers fulfil their financial needs with ease. Typically, a personal loan can be availed by individuals who are looking at borrowing higher loan amounts over longer tenures.
Citi personal loans are ideal for those who need extra cash for a large expense without having to break into their savings or pledge assets as collateral (security cheques are required). Citi personal loans can be availed with minimum documentation as well. When a customer applies for a Citi personal loan in the UAE, he/she can get the amount disbursed within 10 working days from the approval date.
Features and Benefits of Citi Personal Loans
A Citi personal loan can be a great option for those who need a quick influx of cash to pay for an emergency or necessary expense. However, it is to be noted that personal loans cannot be used for down payments on mortgages.
Some of the features and benefits of applying for a personal loan with Citi are mentioned below:
Enjoy Higher Loan Amounts with a Citi Personal Loan
When a customer applies for a Citi personal loan, he/she can be eligible to avail a loan amount of up to AED 500,000 (or up to 20 times the salary).
Annual Percentage Rates (APR)
Citi offers competitive Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) to its customers starting from 6.99% and goes up to 8.99%, depending on the customer’s profile, income and whether they are employed at a company that is part of Citi’s approved employer list.
Easy Personal Loan Top Up
In certain circumstances, when customers might need more cash, Citi allows them to top up their existing personal loan with ease. The loan top up shall be disbursed upon a reassessment of the customer’s eligibility, affordability, and suitability.
Easy Repayment Options
When a customer applies for a Citi personal loan in the UAE, he/she can choose from flexible repayment tenures ranging from 6 to 48 months.
To be eligible for a Citi personal loan with salary transfer, a customer must be at least 21 years old, a UAE national and resident, have a minimum monthly salary of AED 8,000 and should be employed for at least three months or have confirmed salary employment at a company that is a part of Citi’s approved employer list.
Conclusion
Whether customers are looking to get extra cash to manage their expenses, purchase new appliances, redecorate their homes, or achieve wealth goals, Citi personal loans can help them fulfil such financial obligations without much hassle. To know the approximate monthly Equal Monthly Instalment (EMI) amount, customers can check out the Citi personal loan calculator from the official Citi website to get a fair idea. Customers are also advised to check the terms and conditions of a Citi personal loan before availing one.
About Citibank UAE
Citibank UAE offers consumers and institutions a range of financial products and services, including consumer and investment banking, credit cards, personal loans. Citibank UAE aims to deliver holistic and innovative solutions to clients and meet the increasingly complex strategies of its regional client base in the Middle East in an ever-changing financial landscape.
Disclaimer
The content reflects the view of the author of the article and does not necessarily reflect the views of Citi or its employees. Please read the products and offers on Citibank UAE website for accuracy or completeness of the information presented in the article.
###
