RF Tunable Filter Market worth $168 million by 2027
RF Tunable Filter Market by Type (Bandpass, Band Reject), Tuning Mechanism, Tuning Component, System (Handheld and Pocket Radio, Radar System), Application (Aerospace and Defense, Transportation, Smart Cities) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 15, 2022 ) The global RF tunable filter market is projected to reach USD 168 million by 2027 from an estimated USD 100 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2027. Escalating demand for software-defined radios to be deployed in military communication equipment and the increasing demand for 5G smartphones, smartphones, and mobile phones are among the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, increased adoption of IoT by different industries is likely to create opportunities for the RF tunable filter market.
Band reject filters are incorporated in the electrocardiogram (ECG) machine to ensure hassle-free operation in the healthcare industry. These filters are also integrated into communication devices to weed out unwanted harmonics for clear communication. Thus, their varied range of applications and ability to operate in any frequency range are fueling their demand in different industries. Thus, the market for the band reject filter segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
The handheld and pocket radio market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, attributed to the rising demand for low-cost and reliable portable radios for aerospace and defense applications.
The smart cities segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period attributed to the increasing number of smart cities worldwide. According to the Institute for Management Development (IMD) and the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), there were 118 smart cities worldwide in 2021 compared to 102 cities in 2019.
The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China and Japan mainly dominate the RF tunable filter market in the region. The countries house numerous consumer electronic device and RF tunable filter manufacturing companies, generating massive demand for RF tunable filters in the region. Also, the rapid commercialization of 5G and the speedy development of space projects are contributing to the growth of the RF tunable filter market in the region.
