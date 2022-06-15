Insurance Fraud Detection Market worth USD 7.9 billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 15, 2022 ) According to a research report "Insurance Fraud Detection Market by Component (Solutions (Fraud Analytics, Authentication, and GRC), Service) Application Area (Claims Fraud, Identity Theft, Payment and Billing Fraud, and Money Laundering), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" published by MarketsandMarkets, The global insurance fraud detection market is expected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2019 to USD 7.9 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.8% during the forecast period. The major aspects driving the market are the need to effectively manage huge volumes of identities by organizations; improving operational efficiency & enhancing the customer experience; increasing adoption of advanced analytics techniques; and stringent regulatory compliances. The insurance fraud detection market is growing drastically on account of the proliferation of cloud-based services in the insurance sector and increasing threats & frauds in this sector.
Authentication solution segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The authentication technology refers to the process of verifying the identity of the users, devices, or systems. Authentication plays a crucial role in the insurance fraud detection market. Fraud authentication helps enterprises to protect customer identity from the fraudsters. While fraud analytics helps detect fraudulent activities and the possibilities of fraud incidents happening in the future, fraud authentication is more inclined toward the prevention of such cases. Fraud authentication helps enterprises maintain the credibility of transactions/information by blocking unauthorized access to the information or identifying false inputs from the users. Based on the use cases and complexity, authentication solutions can be categorized as Single-Factor Authentication (SFA), and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and the increasing need for simple and less complex SFA and MFA authentication solutions will fuel the demand for authentication solutions.
Managed services to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
An increase in the number of customers demanding for managed services across the globe is expected to result in higher growth of these services. Managed services, which include managing databases and collecting data, are outsourced to managed service providers (MSP). Managed security service providers (MSSPs) offer specialized security services to other companies. Managed Security Services (MSS) are available in many forms such as pure system management, sophisticated fraud investigators, on-premises device monitoring and management services, and cloud services. Since these services require attention regularly, it becomes difficult for insurance organizations to manage them along with their core business operations. As a result, these companies are rapidly outsourcing their insurance fraud detection services to specialized service providers known as MSSPs.
North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period
The global insurance fraud detection market has been segmented based on regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America to provide a region-specific analysis in the report. North America, followed by Europe, is estimated to become the largest revenue-generating region for insurance fraud detection solution and service vendors in 2019. Trends such as the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud adoption, and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD); and growing internal & external threats are some of the key factors expected to fuel the growth of the market in North America.
Market Players
Major vendors that offer insurance fraud detection services across the globe are FICO (US), IBM (US), BAE Systems (UK), SAS Institute (US), Experian (Ireland), LexisNexis (US), iovation (US), FRISS (Netherlands), SAP (Germany), Fiserv (US), ACI Worldwide (US), Simility (US), Kount (US), Software AG (Germany), BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions (India), and Perceptiviti (India). These vendors have adopted different types of organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and acquisitions, to expand their offerings in the market.
