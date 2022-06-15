Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Global Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Insights and 2026 Forecast
The growth in demand for super absorbent polymers in the APAC region can be largely attributed to factors such as high population, increasing industrial growth, and changing lifestyle.
The report "Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market by Type (Sodium Polyacrylate, Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide, Copolymers), Application (Personal Hygiene, Agriculture, Medical, Industrial, Packaging, Construction, Oil & Gas), Region - Global Forecast to 2026", size is projected to grow from USD 9.8 billion in 2021 to USD 13.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2021 and 2026. Super absorbent polymer is a special class of polymer which possess hydrophilic networks that can hold or absorb huge volumes of aqueous solution or water. Earlier superabsorbent was made from chemically modified starch along with cellulose and other polymers like polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) and polyethylene oxide (PEO), all of them are hydrophilic in nature and possess high affinity for liquid. Super absorbent polymer have unique cross-linked structure due to which they become water swell able but not water soluble. They find wide application scope in numerous end use industries such as food packaging, personal care, agriculture, building & construction, and others.
Superabsorbent polymer (SAP) is a material that can absorb substantial amount of liquid absorbing capacity. It is cross-linked structure polymer, which avoids dissolution. These types of polymers can absorb liquid up to 100 times of its own weight. Their properties and nature make them a widely utilized material across many applications, including medicine, civil engineering, soil science, agricultural production, and hygienic products. It is also known as hydrogels, they are loosely cross-linked polymer chains of high weight. Owing to their chemical composition, they are able to absorb liquid manifold times their weight. Thus, they are highly appropriate to be used in disposable diapers, adult incontinence products, feminine hygiene products, agriculture, and other applications.
Based on types, super absorbent polymers have been segmented into sodium Polyacrylate, Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide Copolymers, and other. Sodium polyacrylate accounted for the largest share of the SAP market in 2020. It is often called the "super slurper" and is widely preferred for its ability to absorb as much as 400–800 times water than its mass. It is also the most commonly used type in personal hygiene products such as baby diapers, adult continence products, sanitary napkins, and agricultural applications.
Based on applications, Personal hygiene is the largest application of SAP. The largest use of SAP is found in personal disposable hygiene products, such as baby diapers, adult protective underwear, and sanitary napkins. Diaper manufacturing is the largest application of SAP worldwide. Due to the increase in birth rate, baby diapers are witnessing rapid growth. Growing population and increased awareness regarding personal hygiene are resulting in the rise in demand for sanitary napkins. Besides baby diapers and sanitary napkins, the demand for adult diapers is also increasing at a higher rate because of the increasing aging population and the growing number of cases of adult incontinence.
APAC is the largest super absorbent polymers market, and this trend is expected to continue until 2026. The region is also projected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. China accounted for the largest market in the region, followed by India, Japan, and South Korea in the year 2020. Much of the growth in demand for SAP in the region is attributed to the growing population and increasing awareness regarding personal hygiene in the region. Penetration of personal hygiene products such as baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and sanitary napkins is relatively low in this region. Thus, there is a huge potential for the growth of this market in APAC.
However, volatile price of raw materials along with difficulty in disposable of non-biodegradable super absorbent polymers are the major challenges for the growth of the super absorbent polymers market between 2021 and 2026.
Major players operating in the global super absorbent polymers market include Nippon Shokubai (Japan), BASF (Germany), Evonik (Germany), Sumitomo (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), SDP Global (Japan), Formosa (Taiwan), Yixing Danson (China), Satellite Science & Technology Co., Ltd.(China), and Kao Corporation (Japan).
