Enterprise Mobility Management Market Share, Revenue, Drivers, Trends and Influence Factors Historical & Forecast Till 2026
The increasing mobile workforce and adoption of BYOD programs within enterprises to improve their workforce productivity, thus allowing employees to work from anywhere, at any time, and using any device to access corporate data on the go has boost the dem
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 14, 2022 ) According to a research report "Enterprise Mobility Management Market by Component, Solution (Mobile Device Management, Mobile Application Management), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" published by MarketsandMarkets, size is expected to grow from USD 16.6 billion in 2020 to USD 63.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.1% during the forecast period. EMM is a software solution used by enterprises to manage, monitor, and secure mobile devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, across all mobile platforms in an organization. EMM is also used to optimize the security and functionality of connected devices in enterprises, while simultaneously protecting the organization’s network.
Driver: Increasing trend of work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic drives the adoption of EMM solutions
With the COVID-19 pandemic, more companies are adopting remote work practices. The demand for mobility in the current workforce is on the rise, particularly due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that is driving the shift to remote working. Adoption of EMM solutions is on the rise as these solutions give companies the option to control, update, and even wipe data off of devices from a distance. Remote workforces and MDM are more important than ever in 2020’s pandemic reality. Unmanaged remote endpoints are one of the biggest risks to an organization’s cybersecurity posture today. Enterprises have spent large amounts of money over the past several months rolling out more robust VPN solutions and mobile devices (laptops and tablets) for users to be able to perform their jobs remotely, while security has seemingly taken a backseat to these larger efforts to keep workforces employed and productive. For instance, the demand for mobile device management solutions in the Apple space is surging, as the pandemic drives forward the transition even as an increasing number of enterprises move to adopt Macs, iPhones, and iPads in their business. EMM solutions also offer remote wiping that can irretrievably erase any content in the device with the help of a trigger if loss or theft of the device is identified, further preventing loss of critical data. The need for EMM and the ability to detect and remediate vulnerabilities on remote endpoints is now a necessity rather than a convenience.
Opportunity: Rising number of cyberattacks on personal devices and business-critical data drives the adoption of EMM solutions
According to Lookout’s report, enterprise mobile phishing attacks have increased over time. Since Q4 2019, enterprise mobile phishing attack rates have grown about 37% globally. The US has seen some of the worst of it, with a 66% increase since the end of 2019. As more mobile devices are deployed in the workplace, phishing attacks that target those devices are becoming more common, creating a need to train employees on proper mobile security protocols.
Skilled cybersecurity professionals who could collaborate with developers are necessary to ensure the effectiveness of security. For new companies, encrypting all data with a cryptographic hash should be done. The digital signature of each file would be verified by the system to ensure data integrity. If an intruder gains unauthorized file access, the file’s digital signature would be altered, and the system notifies the concerned parties of any malicious activity. There should also be an authentication mechanism to restrict data access. Businesses could implement a multi-factor authentication of all network users. Block-chain-based cybersecurity solutions, such as a digital identification system, could simplify the authentication process. Another thing to take into consideration is to adopt an authentication mechanism that’s AI-powered. It will change access privileges based on the network and location of an employee.
North America to dominate the market during the forecast period
North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. North America constitutes of developed economies, such as the US and Canada. The North America EMM market holds the highest market share. Along with digitalization, the desire to increase the efficiency and productivity of mobile devices is one of the factor for the growth of the market. A surge in the dependence on BYOD and CYOD trends in the US and Canada provide employees real-time access to various data and applications, which has also led to the region adopting EMM solutions. An increase in the usage of mobile devices by employees at work is a norm practiced by companies of all sizes.
The major vendors offering EMM solutions are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco (US), BlackBerry (Canada), VMware (US), SAP (Germany), Citrix (US), Matrix42 (Germany), MobileIron (US), Nationsky (China), Snow Software (Sweden), Sophos (UK), SOTI (Canada), Codeproof (US), Netplus Mobility (US), Hexnode (US), ManageEngine (US), Miradore (Finland), Quest Software (US), Ivanti(US), Scalefusion (India), 42Gears Mobility Systems (India), Social Mobile (US), AppTech (Switzerland), and Jamf (US).
