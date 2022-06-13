Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Size, Key Players, Analysis and Forecast to 2022 - A Revenue Impact Analysis by MarketsandMarkets
Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market by Light Type (Reading Lights, Ceiling & Wall, Signage, Floor Path Lighting, Lavatory Lights), Aircraft Type (Narrow Body, Wide Body, Very Large Aircraft), End-User (OEM and Aftermarket), & Region (2017-2022)
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 13, 2022 ) According to the latest market research the report "Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market by Light Type (Reading Lights, Ceiling & Wall, Signage, Floor Path Lighting, Lavatory Lights), Aircraft Type (Narrow Body, Wide Body, Very Large Aircraft), End-User (OEM and Aftermarket), & Region - Global Forecast to 2022" With the increasing number of aircraft deliveries and availability of efficient alternatives of existing aircraft cabin lights, the aircraft cabin lighting market is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2017 to USD 2.0 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2022.
The primary function of the aircraft cabin interior lighting is to ensure visibility to passengers and crew members inside aircraft cabins. It also provides visual guidance during emergency cabin evacuations. Aircraft cabin lighting not only enhances the comfort of passengers but also improves the aesthetics of aircraft cabin interiors.
Different types of lightweight, power-efficient, and reliable LED lights are being developed for use in aircraft cabin lighting. New aircraft cabin lighting systems are being developed based on new technologies such as the mood lighting system, which dims lights in aircraft cabins instead of completely switching them on or off. Additionally, the color and brightness of these lights can be adjusted according to the phases between two flights. These developments are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the aircraft cabin lighting market in the coming years.
Among light types, ceiling & wall lights are projected to witness the highest demand across the globe from 2017 to 2022
Ceiling & wall lights are installed in wall panels or ceilings of aircraft. The intensity of these lights is adjustable. The ceiling & wall lights segment of the aircraft cabin lighting market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The replacement of the old ceiling & wall lights in existing aircraft fleets with new ones is driving the growth of the ceiling & wall lights segment of the market.
Increasing use of narrow-body aircraft as low-cost carriers for short distances is contributing to the growth of this segment of the market
Though narrow-body aircraft requires less number of interior lights, owing to their low seating capacity. However, they are expected to be the largest consumers of aircraft cabin lighting across the globe during the forecast period as they have the highest fleet count among all aircraft types across the world. These aircraft are also used as low-cost carriers for domestic purposes. Thus, the increasing use of narrow-body aircraft for short distances is expected to lead to a rise in their number, thereby contributing to the growth of the narrow-body aircraft segment of the aircraft cabin lighting market.
Use of advanced and energy-efficient lighting by airlines in their underproduction aircraft is fueling the growth of the OEM segment of the aircraft cabin lighting market
Commercial aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing are focusing on using advanced and energy-efficient lighting in their underproduction aircraft. As such, most of the providers of aircraft cabin lighting are offering the line-fit option for aircraft cabin lighting as it is easy to customize cabin lighting in new aircraft according to the requirements of airlines before their delivery. This is fueling the growth of the OEM segment of the aircraft cabin lighting market. The OEM segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the aftermarket segment from 2017 to 2022.
Aircraft cabin lighting market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022
Increasing demand for new aircraft from the Asia Pacific region due to the flourishing commercial aviation sector in countries such as India, China, and Japan is expected to fuel the growth of the aircraft cabin lighting market in this region. Moreover, continuous rise in the number of air passengers and an increase in the number of commercial aircraft manufacturers in Asia Pacific are also fueling the growth of the aircraft cabin lighting market in the region. The adoption of new and advanced aircraft cabin lighting by manufacturers for their newly developed aircraft and the replacement of the existing cabin lights with new ones in old aircraft fleets are also propelling the growth of the aircraft cabin lighting in the region.
Key Market Players
Zodiac Aerospace (France), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany), United Technologies (US), Rockwell Collins (US), and Honeywell International (US) are the major players operating in the aircraft cabin lighting market. These key players offer different types of aircraft cabin lights such as reading lights, ceiling & wall lights, lavatory lights, signage lights, etc. They have well-equipped manufacturing facilities as well as strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
