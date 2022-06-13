Carbon Black Market worth 13.79 Billion USD by 2021
Carbon Black Market Analysis Report on Latest trends, Growth Factors, Key Players and more. Categorizing the global market by Application, Grade, Type and Geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 13, 2022 ) The report "Carbon Black Market by Type (Furnace Black, Channel Black, Thermal Black, Acetylene Black), Application (Tire, Non-Tire Rubber, Inks & Coating, Plastic), Grade (Standard Grade, Specialty Grade), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", The carbon black market is projected to reach USD 13.79 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2016 and 2021. Carbon black is manufactured using petroleum products such as FCC tar, coal tar, ethylene cracking tar, and vegetable oil. It is either produced through incomplete combustion of these products or thermal decomposition of gaseous or liquid hydrocarbons. Carbon black is mainly used in tires and other rubber products as excellent rubber reinforcing filler. Additionally, carbon black is used as black pigment and is, therefore, widely used in printing inks, resin coloring, paints, and toners.
Request for new version of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestNewVersion.asp?id=260675017
In 2015, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) presented carbon pollution Standards to cut carbon emissions from new, modified, and reconstructed power plants. These EPA regulations forced several North American manufacturers to shift their manufacturing plants towards Asia-Pacific. The growing demand in end-use industries such as tire, rubber, plastic, inks & coatings, construction, metallurgy, resin coloring, and paint is expected to drive the demand for carbon black, globally. The demand for carbon black is increasing from the tire industry as it improves the life span of tires by conducting heat away from the tread and belt area of tires. In addition, it optimizes the properties of tires such as handling, fuel mileage, tread wear resistance, abrasion resistance, and hysteresis.
Furnace black is the fastest-growing type in the overall carbon black market. The use of furnace black (a type of carbon black) is increasing as its manufacturing process enables mass production with different particle sizes and structures. In addition, furnace black can be used for various applications, ranging from rubber reinforcement to coloring.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Carbon Black Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=260675017
Browse in-depth TOC on "Carbon Black Market”
171 - Market Data Tables
68 - Figures
226 - Pages
Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for carbon black, followed by Europe. The high demand in the Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to the rising consumption of tires, rubber, and plastic products. The carbon black market in Asia-Pacific is projected to witness highest growth during the forecast period due to the easy availability of feedstocks such as petroleum based crude oil, coal tar, mineral/vegetable oils, acetylene gas, and natural gas in the region.
The key companies profiled in the carbon black market research report are Cabot Corporation (U.S.), Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Thailand), Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Luxembourg), Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd. (China), China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (China), Phillips Carbon Black Limited (India), Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co. (U.S.), Omsk Carbon Group OOO (Russia), OCI Company Ltd. (South Korea), and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan).
Request for customization of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=260675017
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Request for new version of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestNewVersion.asp?id=260675017
In 2015, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) presented carbon pollution Standards to cut carbon emissions from new, modified, and reconstructed power plants. These EPA regulations forced several North American manufacturers to shift their manufacturing plants towards Asia-Pacific. The growing demand in end-use industries such as tire, rubber, plastic, inks & coatings, construction, metallurgy, resin coloring, and paint is expected to drive the demand for carbon black, globally. The demand for carbon black is increasing from the tire industry as it improves the life span of tires by conducting heat away from the tread and belt area of tires. In addition, it optimizes the properties of tires such as handling, fuel mileage, tread wear resistance, abrasion resistance, and hysteresis.
Furnace black is the fastest-growing type in the overall carbon black market. The use of furnace black (a type of carbon black) is increasing as its manufacturing process enables mass production with different particle sizes and structures. In addition, furnace black can be used for various applications, ranging from rubber reinforcement to coloring.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Carbon Black Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=260675017
Browse in-depth TOC on "Carbon Black Market”
171 - Market Data Tables
68 - Figures
226 - Pages
Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for carbon black, followed by Europe. The high demand in the Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to the rising consumption of tires, rubber, and plastic products. The carbon black market in Asia-Pacific is projected to witness highest growth during the forecast period due to the easy availability of feedstocks such as petroleum based crude oil, coal tar, mineral/vegetable oils, acetylene gas, and natural gas in the region.
The key companies profiled in the carbon black market research report are Cabot Corporation (U.S.), Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Thailand), Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Luxembourg), Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd. (China), China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (China), Phillips Carbon Black Limited (India), Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co. (U.S.), Omsk Carbon Group OOO (Russia), OCI Company Ltd. (South Korea), and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan).
Request for customization of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=260675017
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.