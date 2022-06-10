Fertility Test Market - Key Players are Adopting Different Growth Strategies to Maintain Their Global Dominance
Church & Dwight (US) and Prestige Brands Holdings (US) are the Key Players in the Fertility Test Market
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 10, 2022 ) Recent Developments in the Global Fertility Test Market:
# February 2021, Fertility Focus partnered with ExSeed Health, a home-based sperm testing company. Under this partnership, both companies would together provide solutions to couples planning a pregnancy.
# May 2019, Fertility Focus (UK) launched an updated version of OvuSense App— OvuSense App v.2—with features such as increased flexibility in data viewing (three different ways), more choices for logging events than most of the apps, and increased accuracy in terms of monitoring cycles.
# January 2017, NFI Consumer Healthcare (US), a division of Gregory Pharmaceutical Holdings (US), completed the acquisition of the e.p.t OTC pregnancy.
Projected Growth in Revenue Generation:
The fertility test market is projected to reach USD 680 Million by 2025 from USD 472 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.5 % during the forecast period.
Major Growth Driving Factors:
Growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing first-time pregnancy age in women, declining fertility rate among men and women, growing number of women suffering from disorders such as PCOS, emergence of advanced ovulation monitors, and the increased awareness of fertility testing in both developed as well as developing countries. On the other hand, the unproven accuracy of urine-based ovulation monitors in women suffering from PCOS and the lesser precision to confirm ovulation using ovulation prediction kits are the factors that are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=139945432
Global Key Players:
Swiss Precision Diagnostics (Switzerland), Church & Dwight (US), Prestige Brands Holdings (US), bioZhena (US), Fairhaven Health (US), Fertility Focus (UK), Geratherm Medical (Germany), Hilin Life Products (US), UEBE Medical (Germany), AdvaCare Pharma (US), AVA (Switzerland), Babystart (UK), Valley Electronics (Germany), Sensiia (UK), and Mira Care (US), among others are some of the major players operating in the global fertility test market.
Different Growth Strategies Adopted by Them:
The competitive landscape includes the analysis of the key growth strategies adopted by major players between 2017–2020 to expand their global presence and increase their market shares in fertility test market. The key growth strategies adopted by the top players in the market include product launches and approvals, agreements, expansions, and acquisitions. Product launches and enhancement were the most widely adopted growth strategies by market players in the last three years to garner a larger share of the market. In 2020, the fertility test market was dominated by Swiss Precision Diagnostics (Switzerland), Church & Dwight (US), Prestige Brand Holdings (US) and Babystart (UK).
As of 2020, Swiss Precision Diagnostics holds the leading position in the global fertility test market. The company is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of fertility/ovulation tests for women. Clearblue is the flagship product of the company and has a very strong brand presence in countries such as the US, the UK, and Europe. Along with this, the company’s wide distribution network and innovative marketing strategies are the key factors contributing to its dominant share in the market. With the aim to maintain its dominant share in this highly competitive market, SPD focuses on product launches as its key growth strategy.
Church & Dwight (US) held the second position in the global fertility test market. The company has a strong geographic presence with subsidiaries across seven countries, including the UK, France, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Brazil. Church & Dwight provides its fertility testing products to a large customer base through its wide distribution network across 130 countries. The company is focusing its efforts to increase awareness about issues related to infertility and help women understand their reproductive health and fertile window to improve the conception rate. Church & Dwight is expected to witness growth in the coming years due to its multiple initiatives to create awareness regarding fertility.
Prestige Brands Holdings (US) is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of OTC healthcare and household cleaning products in the US, Canada, Australia, and other international markets. It sold its women’s healthcare, pregnancy, and fertility testing products under the brand e.p.t. As of January 2017, NFI Consumer Healthcare (US), a division of Gregory Pharmaceutical Holdings (US), acquired the e.p.t brand from Prestige Brands Holdings. NFI is an innovative consumer products company that manufactures and distributes several brands of nutritional supplements in the Health and Beauty Care Category.
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=139945432
With this acquisition, NFI entered into the womens health OTC market, and is focusing on enhancing its sales and marketing efforts so that it can expand into existing and new market channels. With its focus primarily on the increasing awareness on fertility and the development of technologically advanced products, the company is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period.
# February 2021, Fertility Focus partnered with ExSeed Health, a home-based sperm testing company. Under this partnership, both companies would together provide solutions to couples planning a pregnancy.
# May 2019, Fertility Focus (UK) launched an updated version of OvuSense App— OvuSense App v.2—with features such as increased flexibility in data viewing (three different ways), more choices for logging events than most of the apps, and increased accuracy in terms of monitoring cycles.
# January 2017, NFI Consumer Healthcare (US), a division of Gregory Pharmaceutical Holdings (US), completed the acquisition of the e.p.t OTC pregnancy.
Projected Growth in Revenue Generation:
The fertility test market is projected to reach USD 680 Million by 2025 from USD 472 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.5 % during the forecast period.
Major Growth Driving Factors:
Growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing first-time pregnancy age in women, declining fertility rate among men and women, growing number of women suffering from disorders such as PCOS, emergence of advanced ovulation monitors, and the increased awareness of fertility testing in both developed as well as developing countries. On the other hand, the unproven accuracy of urine-based ovulation monitors in women suffering from PCOS and the lesser precision to confirm ovulation using ovulation prediction kits are the factors that are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=139945432
Global Key Players:
Swiss Precision Diagnostics (Switzerland), Church & Dwight (US), Prestige Brands Holdings (US), bioZhena (US), Fairhaven Health (US), Fertility Focus (UK), Geratherm Medical (Germany), Hilin Life Products (US), UEBE Medical (Germany), AdvaCare Pharma (US), AVA (Switzerland), Babystart (UK), Valley Electronics (Germany), Sensiia (UK), and Mira Care (US), among others are some of the major players operating in the global fertility test market.
Different Growth Strategies Adopted by Them:
The competitive landscape includes the analysis of the key growth strategies adopted by major players between 2017–2020 to expand their global presence and increase their market shares in fertility test market. The key growth strategies adopted by the top players in the market include product launches and approvals, agreements, expansions, and acquisitions. Product launches and enhancement were the most widely adopted growth strategies by market players in the last three years to garner a larger share of the market. In 2020, the fertility test market was dominated by Swiss Precision Diagnostics (Switzerland), Church & Dwight (US), Prestige Brand Holdings (US) and Babystart (UK).
As of 2020, Swiss Precision Diagnostics holds the leading position in the global fertility test market. The company is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of fertility/ovulation tests for women. Clearblue is the flagship product of the company and has a very strong brand presence in countries such as the US, the UK, and Europe. Along with this, the company’s wide distribution network and innovative marketing strategies are the key factors contributing to its dominant share in the market. With the aim to maintain its dominant share in this highly competitive market, SPD focuses on product launches as its key growth strategy.
Church & Dwight (US) held the second position in the global fertility test market. The company has a strong geographic presence with subsidiaries across seven countries, including the UK, France, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Brazil. Church & Dwight provides its fertility testing products to a large customer base through its wide distribution network across 130 countries. The company is focusing its efforts to increase awareness about issues related to infertility and help women understand their reproductive health and fertile window to improve the conception rate. Church & Dwight is expected to witness growth in the coming years due to its multiple initiatives to create awareness regarding fertility.
Prestige Brands Holdings (US) is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of OTC healthcare and household cleaning products in the US, Canada, Australia, and other international markets. It sold its women’s healthcare, pregnancy, and fertility testing products under the brand e.p.t. As of January 2017, NFI Consumer Healthcare (US), a division of Gregory Pharmaceutical Holdings (US), acquired the e.p.t brand from Prestige Brands Holdings. NFI is an innovative consumer products company that manufactures and distributes several brands of nutritional supplements in the Health and Beauty Care Category.
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=139945432
With this acquisition, NFI entered into the womens health OTC market, and is focusing on enhancing its sales and marketing efforts so that it can expand into existing and new market channels. With its focus primarily on the increasing awareness on fertility and the development of technologically advanced products, the company is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.