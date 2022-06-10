Breathable Films Market – Business Opportunities and Global Forecast to 2025
The breathable films market is estimated to be USD 2.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2020 to 2025.
The report "Breathable films Market by Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane), End-Use Industry (Hygiene, Medical, Food Packaging, Construction, Fabric), And Region (North America, South America, Europe, APAC, ME&A) - Global Forecast to 2025", The breathable films market is estimated to be USD 2.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2020 to 2025. The breathable films market is driven by growing awareness regarding health & hygiene and increasing usage of breathable films in premium hygiene products in both developed and developing countries.
COVID-19 impact on the global breathable films market
Due to the pandemic, demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) kits has grown exponentially from the healthcare workers on the frontline fighting against the virus. Initially, the demand for PPE kit was catered by China, but due to the US-China trade tensions and PPE kits failing quality teste sent by China to India are some factors that led other countries to start local production. This has increased the demand for breathable films as the breathability of PPE kits is one of the critical parameters during quality testing. The breathable films market in 2020 is anticipated to reach USD 2.6 billion, with a growth rate of 7.3%.
Restraints: stagnant growth in the baby diapers market in the developed countries
The penetration rate of baby diapers is about 95% to 98% in North America, Western Europe, and Japan. The high penetration rate of baby diapers in developed economies is the reason for the slow growth rate of breathable films in the developed economies.
Opportunities: Untapped market with lower penetration
The penetration level of hygiene products in developing countries is still very low. Countries with large populations and high birth rates such as China, India, and Indonesia currently have a very low penetration rate. However, the demand is expected to grow significantly with the increase in per capita income, growing awareness regarding health and hygiene, and changing consumer preference. There is a big prospect for the growth of hygiene products as well as breathable films in emerging countries such as China, India, and Indonesia.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Breathable films Market”
548 - Market Data Tables
57 - Figures
313 - Pages
APAC is estimated to be the largest market for breathable films. China is estimated to be the leading market for breathable films in APAC. India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and South Korea are other major countries contributing to the growth of the breathable films market in the region. The increasing demand for breathable films from applications such as medical, hygiene & personal care, food packaging, and construction is expected to drive the breathable films market in these countries.
The key companies profiled in the breathable films market research report are Toray Industries (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Berry Global Group (US), Arkema (France), RKW Group (Germany), and Schweitzer-Mauduit International (US). Other prominent players in the breathable films market are Covestro (Germany), Nitto Denko (Japan), Trioplast Industries AB (Sweden), Rahil Foam Pvt Ltd. (India), Skymark Packaging (UK), Daika Kogyo (Japan), American Polyfilm (US), and Innovia Films (UK).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
