Metal Nanoparticles Market worth $4.2 billion by 2026
Metal Nanoparticles Market research report categorizes the global market by Metal (Platinum, Gold, Silver, Iron, Copper, Nickel), Process (Chemical, Physical), End-use & Geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 10, 2022 ) The report "Metal Nanoparticles Market by Metal (Platinum, Gold, Silver, Iron, Copper, Nickel), Process (Chemical, Physical), End-use (Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Electrical & electronics, Catalyst, Personal care & cosmetics) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", size is projected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2021 to USD 4.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.5% between 2021 and 2026.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=138262033
Metal nanoparticles are generally defined as nano-sized structures of metals, which have one of their dimensions (length, width, or thickness) in the range of 1 nm–100 nm. The nanoscale size of these metals contributes toward their unique physical and chemical properties and large surface-area-to-volume ratio. The properties of metal nanoparticles differ from their base metal properties. Their toughness, reactivity, and optical properties are dependent on their size, structure, and shape.
Based on metal, gold is estimated to be the fastest growing market, during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to its potential applications in the pharmaceutical & healthcare industry, coupled with its versatile nature. Gold nanoparticles are used in resonance scattering dark-field microscopy for the detection of microbial cells and their metabolites, the bio-imaging of tumor cells, the detection of receptors on their surface, and the study of endocytosis.
Based on the synthesis process, the chemical process accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Metal nanoparticles can be synthesized by various methods, but the chemical reduction methods are mostly used as it is more advantageous compared with the other methods. The advantages of the chemical synthesis of nanoparticles are ease of production, the ability to get the right shapes, low cost, low impurity, thermal stability, and high yield.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Metal Nanoparticles Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=138262033
Browse in-depth TOC on "Metal Nanoparticles Market”
352 - Market Data Tables
34 - Figures
268 - Pages
Based on end user, the pharmaceuticals & healthcare segment led the demand for metal nanoparticles. This is due to their non-toxic nature and ability to direct the pharmaceutical agents to the required tissue. The antimicrobial efficacy and target specificity of metal nanoparticles further boost their applications in the pharmaceutical & healthcare industry.
Major players operating in the global metal nanoparticles market include American Elements (US), Nanoshel LLC (US), Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials (US), EPRUI Nanoparticles & Microspheres (China), US Research Nanomaterials (US), Tanaka Holdings (Japan), Meliorum Technology (US), Nanocomposix (US), BBI Group (UK), Sigma-Aldrich (US), and Nanocs (US) among many others.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=138262033
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=138262033
Metal nanoparticles are generally defined as nano-sized structures of metals, which have one of their dimensions (length, width, or thickness) in the range of 1 nm–100 nm. The nanoscale size of these metals contributes toward their unique physical and chemical properties and large surface-area-to-volume ratio. The properties of metal nanoparticles differ from their base metal properties. Their toughness, reactivity, and optical properties are dependent on their size, structure, and shape.
Based on metal, gold is estimated to be the fastest growing market, during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to its potential applications in the pharmaceutical & healthcare industry, coupled with its versatile nature. Gold nanoparticles are used in resonance scattering dark-field microscopy for the detection of microbial cells and their metabolites, the bio-imaging of tumor cells, the detection of receptors on their surface, and the study of endocytosis.
Based on the synthesis process, the chemical process accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Metal nanoparticles can be synthesized by various methods, but the chemical reduction methods are mostly used as it is more advantageous compared with the other methods. The advantages of the chemical synthesis of nanoparticles are ease of production, the ability to get the right shapes, low cost, low impurity, thermal stability, and high yield.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Metal Nanoparticles Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=138262033
Browse in-depth TOC on "Metal Nanoparticles Market”
352 - Market Data Tables
34 - Figures
268 - Pages
Based on end user, the pharmaceuticals & healthcare segment led the demand for metal nanoparticles. This is due to their non-toxic nature and ability to direct the pharmaceutical agents to the required tissue. The antimicrobial efficacy and target specificity of metal nanoparticles further boost their applications in the pharmaceutical & healthcare industry.
Major players operating in the global metal nanoparticles market include American Elements (US), Nanoshel LLC (US), Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials (US), EPRUI Nanoparticles & Microspheres (China), US Research Nanomaterials (US), Tanaka Holdings (Japan), Meliorum Technology (US), Nanocomposix (US), BBI Group (UK), Sigma-Aldrich (US), and Nanocs (US) among many others.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=138262033
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.