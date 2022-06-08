Enterprise Collaboration Market Extrapolated to Reach $85.8 billion by 2026
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 08, 2022 ) MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global Enterprise Collaboration Market size to grow from USD 47.2 billion in 2021 to USD 85.8 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.7% during the forecast period. Enterprise collaboration tools that utilize cloud services store all files and important information in a centralized location. Cloud services enable syncing all the changes made in real-time to enhance collaboration in organizations. Hence, organizations are spending more toward the adoption of cloud services.
The key and emerging market players in the enterprise collaboration market include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco (US), Adobe (US), Google (US), Citrix (US), Slack (US), Facebook (US), Salesforce (US), Atlassian (Australia), Igloo (Canada), Jive (US), VMware (US), SAP (Germany), Mitel (Canada), RingCentral (US), TIBCO Software (US), Zoho (US), Jalios (France), Jamespot (France), Box (US), Bynder (Netherlands), Axero (US), BlueKiwi (France), Whaller (France), Dropbox (US), Kaltura (US), Asana (US), Clickup (US), and Chanty (US). These players have adopted various strategies to grow in the global enterprise collaboration market.
IBM is one of the leading providers of enterprise collaboration solutions and services. The company provides their workplace collaboration services, which improve business communication and complexities associated with collaboration services offered overcloud. Using Microsoft-based solutions and SaaS-based delivery options, IBM offers a cost-effective and secured workplace collaboration system to enhance the productivity and innovation of employees. In April 2019, IBM launched its new automation functionality for Aspera on the cloud for early access customers. These new automation capabilities served as a powerful solution for managing cloud-based workflows.
Google is another leading enterprise collaboration solutions provider. The company offers its Google Workspace which is a suite of applications to enhance productivity and collaboration for organizations. The Google Workspace plan provides solutions that help with real-time collaboration and machine intelligence to help enterprise customers work smarter. In May 2021, Google partnered with SpaceX to deliver secure global connectivity using SpaceX’s Starlink to provide high-speed connection across Google Cloud’ infrastructure. This would provide businesses with seamless and secure access to the cloud.
Enterprise Collaboration Market by Component (Solutions (Enterprise Video, Project Management and Analytics, Unified Messaging, Business Process Management), Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size, End-User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
