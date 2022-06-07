Humanity In Peril: Current Conditions in Education Through the Eyes of a HS Principal
Author Rick Lasley issues a rallying cry for public education through the lens of his journey as a high school principal. This must-read is an urgent call to action to address the needs and care for those teaching and leading our public schools today. The
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 07, 2022 ) Denver, CO and Louisville, KY – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of Humanity In Peril: Current Conditions in Education Through the Eyes of a HS Principal, by Rick Lasley, a high school administrator of over 20 years. The book sounds the alarm for our communities and legislators to fully understand the dire circumstances that exist in public education today.
The “can” has been kicked down the road for far too long. Principal Rick Lasley knew at the start of the 2021–2022 school year that this would be his last year in education. As a principal of 20 years, he had noted that conditions had changed quite a bit from the time he began his career. Student apathy was on the rise, concerns for student mental wellness and school violence had increased, the pool of certified teacher applicants had decreased and the overall teacher/staff morale had plummeted for a variety of reasons. THEN the pandemic hit…
Rick Lasley started a journal on the first day of school in August 2021, not with plans to publish, but more for the need to vent. As the year unfolded and specific events took place at Apollo High School in Owensboro, Kentucky, he realized that there was a story to be told. By mid-semester, Rick had reached out to his closest educator confidants for advice on what should be done with his journal, which led to the publication of Humanity in Peril—a warning for educators and community members alike.
Learn more about the author at Outskirts Press/HumanityInPeril.
At 160 pages, Humanity in Peril is available online at Outskirts Press and through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5251-7 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $18.95 eBook: $8.95 iPad: $9.99
Genre: NON-FICTION / Education / Leadership
About the Author: Rick Lasley started teaching middle school/high school math at St. Romuald High School in Hardinsburg, Kentucky, in August 1990. The following year he was hired to teach and coach basketball at Cloverport Independent Schools, where he was given opportunities to lead at an early age. He earned his Principal Certification through his Rank I after obtaining his MA in Education at Western Kentucky University. In August 2004, Rick was hired as assistant principal at neighboring Hancock Co. High School in Lewisport, KY, and was named principal two years later. Before retiring as principal of Apollo High School in Owensboro, KY, in June 2022, Rick Lasley had been a high school administrator for 20 years, completing 32 years in education. He currently lives in Hawesville with his wife, Angela, and son, Aaron.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134 <||>rnhttp://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
The “can” has been kicked down the road for far too long. Principal Rick Lasley knew at the start of the 2021–2022 school year that this would be his last year in education. As a principal of 20 years, he had noted that conditions had changed quite a bit from the time he began his career. Student apathy was on the rise, concerns for student mental wellness and school violence had increased, the pool of certified teacher applicants had decreased and the overall teacher/staff morale had plummeted for a variety of reasons. THEN the pandemic hit…
Rick Lasley started a journal on the first day of school in August 2021, not with plans to publish, but more for the need to vent. As the year unfolded and specific events took place at Apollo High School in Owensboro, Kentucky, he realized that there was a story to be told. By mid-semester, Rick had reached out to his closest educator confidants for advice on what should be done with his journal, which led to the publication of Humanity in Peril—a warning for educators and community members alike.
Learn more about the author at Outskirts Press/HumanityInPeril.
At 160 pages, Humanity in Peril is available online at Outskirts Press and through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5251-7 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $18.95 eBook: $8.95 iPad: $9.99
Genre: NON-FICTION / Education / Leadership
About the Author: Rick Lasley started teaching middle school/high school math at St. Romuald High School in Hardinsburg, Kentucky, in August 1990. The following year he was hired to teach and coach basketball at Cloverport Independent Schools, where he was given opportunities to lead at an early age. He earned his Principal Certification through his Rank I after obtaining his MA in Education at Western Kentucky University. In August 2004, Rick was hired as assistant principal at neighboring Hancock Co. High School in Lewisport, KY, and was named principal two years later. Before retiring as principal of Apollo High School in Owensboro, KY, in June 2022, Rick Lasley had been a high school administrator for 20 years, completing 32 years in education. He currently lives in Hawesville with his wife, Angela, and son, Aaron.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134 <||>rnhttp://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Contact Information:
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.