Jacob Hollingsworth Network Corporation and Outskirts Press Inc. Announces the Release of New Novel: Cyrus: JHN Exclusive by Jacob L. Hollingsworth
Cyrus: JHN Exclusive
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 07, 2022 ) New fiction novel by Jacob L. Hollingsworth brings a certain realism to the drama, science fiction and romance genres with Cyrus: JHN Exclusive. This novel is the first of the Jacob Hollingsworth Network Corporation commercial releases and the first in a planned series.
A young millionaire, Cyrus O'Brian, is set apart from any other finance middle-man in Double-City. He possesses the ability to control time with just the breath of his words. He has it all, except for the love of his life, Elizabeth Wilson. To win her heart, Cyrus must travel to the past to right the one wrong of her life. But little does he know, he will soon face the despair of righting his own.
The Jacob Hollingsworth Network has 50+ inserts written and edited by screenwriters and authors. The founder of the network, Jacob Hollingsworth, has a theater/film background, and analyzes and navigates Cyrus like the director and visionary he is. With his original narratives on character interaction and attention to every dynamic and possibility each word presents, his novel is every bit a modern-day masterpiece. Formulated for the next generation of readers to take in with color and perspective, the first installment of the Cyrus series places stones to be overturned along the way, showing that love and fantasy can also be about one’s search for one’s true meaning and destiny.
Learn more about the author at JACOBHOLLINGSWORTHNETWORK.
At 212 pages, Cyrus is available online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the YA fiction category.
ISBN: 978-0-578-26391-5 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 paperback Retail: $31.95 eBook: $31.95 iPad: $9.99
Genre: YOUNG ADULT FICTION / Fantasy / General
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
http://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
http://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
