Cell Isolation Market worth $15.0 billion by 2025
Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate segments and subsegments' market size.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 07, 2022 ) Overview:
This study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the cell isolation market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research.
Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate segments and subsegments' market size.
Expected Revenue Growth:
The global Cell Isolation market size is projected to reach USD 15.0 billion by 2025 from USD 6.9 billion in 2020, at a 16.8% CAGR.
Major Growth Boosting Factors:
The increasing government funding for cell-based research, the increasing number of patients suffering from cancer and infectious diseases, technological advancements, and the growing focus on personalized medicine are the major factors driving the cell isolation markets growth. Emerging economies such as China and Japan are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the cell isolation market.
The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the cell isolation market, by product segment, in 2019
Based on product, the cell isolation market is segmented into consumables and instruments. In 2019, consumables segment accounted for the largest share. This can be attributed to the increasing investments by companies to develop technologically advanced products as well as the repetitive use of consumables.
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=103931479
Centrifugation- based segment accounted for the largest share of the cell isolation market, by technique segment, in 2019
Based on technique, the cell isolation market is segmented into centrifugation-based cell isolation, surface marker-based cell isolation, and filtration-based cell isolation. primarily due to the wide usage of this technique among end users. This technique is used on a large scale by biotech and biopharmaceutical companies as well as on a small scale by clinical research organizations and academia. The cost-effectiveness of this technique is another major reason for the large share of this segment. The growing demand for centrifugation techniques in biotech and biopharmaceutical companies is a major factor that is expected to drive the growth of this market segment in the coming years.
The biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share in the market, by end user segment, in 2019
The cell isolation market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies, research laboratories and institutes, and other end users based on end users. In 2019, the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share. The widespread adoption of advanced instruments in cell-based experiments and cancer research in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as the increasing number of R&D facilities globally can be attributed for the the large share of this end-user segment.
North America is the largest regional market for cell isolation market
The cell isolation market is segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the cell isolation market. The large share of North America can be attributed to technological advancements, growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and higher investments in cell-based research in the region.
Key Players:
The major players operating in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company Limited (US), Beckman Coulter Inc. (US).Merck KGaA (Germany), Terumo BCT (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), Bio- Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Corning Inc. (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland, Alfa Laval (Sweden), Miltenyl Biotech (Germany), pluriSelect Life Science (Germany), STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada), Akadeum Life Sciences, Inc (US), Bio- Techne (US), Bio Legend (US) and Invent Biotechnologies (US).
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=103931479
This study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the cell isolation market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research.
Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate segments and subsegments' market size.
Expected Revenue Growth:
The global Cell Isolation market size is projected to reach USD 15.0 billion by 2025 from USD 6.9 billion in 2020, at a 16.8% CAGR.
Major Growth Boosting Factors:
The increasing government funding for cell-based research, the increasing number of patients suffering from cancer and infectious diseases, technological advancements, and the growing focus on personalized medicine are the major factors driving the cell isolation markets growth. Emerging economies such as China and Japan are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the cell isolation market.
The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the cell isolation market, by product segment, in 2019
Based on product, the cell isolation market is segmented into consumables and instruments. In 2019, consumables segment accounted for the largest share. This can be attributed to the increasing investments by companies to develop technologically advanced products as well as the repetitive use of consumables.
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=103931479
Centrifugation- based segment accounted for the largest share of the cell isolation market, by technique segment, in 2019
Based on technique, the cell isolation market is segmented into centrifugation-based cell isolation, surface marker-based cell isolation, and filtration-based cell isolation. primarily due to the wide usage of this technique among end users. This technique is used on a large scale by biotech and biopharmaceutical companies as well as on a small scale by clinical research organizations and academia. The cost-effectiveness of this technique is another major reason for the large share of this segment. The growing demand for centrifugation techniques in biotech and biopharmaceutical companies is a major factor that is expected to drive the growth of this market segment in the coming years.
The biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share in the market, by end user segment, in 2019
The cell isolation market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies, research laboratories and institutes, and other end users based on end users. In 2019, the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share. The widespread adoption of advanced instruments in cell-based experiments and cancer research in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as the increasing number of R&D facilities globally can be attributed for the the large share of this end-user segment.
North America is the largest regional market for cell isolation market
The cell isolation market is segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the cell isolation market. The large share of North America can be attributed to technological advancements, growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and higher investments in cell-based research in the region.
Key Players:
The major players operating in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company Limited (US), Beckman Coulter Inc. (US).Merck KGaA (Germany), Terumo BCT (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), Bio- Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Corning Inc. (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland, Alfa Laval (Sweden), Miltenyl Biotech (Germany), pluriSelect Life Science (Germany), STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada), Akadeum Life Sciences, Inc (US), Bio- Techne (US), Bio Legend (US) and Invent Biotechnologies (US).
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=103931479
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.