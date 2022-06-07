Bot Security Market Witness the Growth of $983 million by 2026
To determine and forecast the bot security market by component, security type, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region from 2015 to 2026, and analyze the various macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that affect the market growth.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 07, 2022 ) The global Bot Security market size is projected to grow from USD 408 million in 2021 to USD 983 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.2% during the forecast period. Major driving factors for the bot security market include rise in bad bot traffic; increasing sophistication of botnet attacks and loss of revenues for organizations; shift of traffic from mobile to web; and surge in use of APIs across businesses such as eCommerce, travel, gaming, etc.
Key and innovative vendors in the bot security market include Akamai Technologies (US), Imperva (US), PerimeterX (US), Cloudflare (US), Radware (Israel), Fastly (US), F5 (US), Sophos (UK), Reblaze (Israel), Netacea (UK), DataDome (France), Shape Security (US), AppsFlyer (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), SecuCloud (Germany), Kount (US), Limelight Networks (US), Arturai (Portugal), CDNetworks (US), Citrix (US), InfiSecure (India), Cequence (US), Variti (UK), Myra Tech (Germany), Botguard (Estonia), and AuthSafe (US).
These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches and product enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their presence in the bot security market. Partnerships, agreements and collaborations, and new product launches have been the most adopted strategies by the major players from 2018 to 2021 to innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.
Imperva is a global provider of cybersecurity solutions and services that protect business-critical websites, applications, and databases. It specializes in DDoS protection, application security, database security, file security, cloud security, breach prevention, and cybersecurity platforms. Additionally, the company provides services, such as technical support, professional services, and training. Imperva has over 5,900 customers in more than 100 countries. The company has 280 direct and 580 indirect channel partners across the globe, including both distributors and resellers. Imperva has a worldwide presence, with offices set up in America, EMEA, and APAC. The company caters its products and services to a variety of end-user segments globally, including some of the world’s largest banks, retailers, insurers, technology and telecommunication companies, hospitals, and state and local government agencies. Imperva’s Advanced Bot Protection protects businesses from the effect of bad bot traffic.
PerimeterX is a web security company that offers solutions to detect and protect websites, mobile apps, and APIs against malicious bots. The company’s bot protection solution monitors and catches real-time automated attacks, including earlier generation bots and sophisticated fourth-generation bot attacks (hijacked browsers and malware), undetected by various security solutions, such as WAFs and other signature-based tools. The company is headquartered in California, US and its R&D office is in Tel Aviv, Israel. PerimeterX Bot Defender is a behavior-based bot management solution that protects websites, mobile applications, and APIs from automated attacks. PerimeterX has been continuously tracking the COVID-19 situation. It released its PerimeterX Automated Fraud Benchmark Report: 2020 E-commerce Edition. This report examines the key trends in automated fraud; the data is captured from billions of online interactions, which may have been affected by malicious and non-malicious bots across the world’s largest websites, web apps, mobile apps, and APIs.
Bot Security Market by Component (Standalone Solution, Services), Security Type (Web, Mobile, API), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (Retail & E-commerce, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026
