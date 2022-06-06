NoHo Theatre Company Debuted Gripping Thriller Based on Actual Events!
Step and Repeat LA Sponsors Red Carpet Setup for The Group Rep’s Opening Night!
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 06, 2022 ) North Hollywood, CA – The Group Rep is an all-volunteer, non-profit performance company located at The Lonny Chapman Theatre in North Hollywood, and “provide[s] opportunities for professional artists to explore their talents in a supportive and creative atmosphere furthered through company membership, community partnerships, professional development training, and educational offerings.”
On Friday, June 3rd, the company debuted its latest production, ‘The Desperate Hours’, which is being described as a “gripping thriller” based on actual events that took place during the 1950s. Directed by Jules Aaron, the production is based on Hayes’ critically praised novel, which tells the story of three bank robbers who take a family hostage by turning their cozy suburban home into a secret hideout from the law. The tension is thick, and the story is said to feature a “break-taking conclusion!”
Step and Repeat LA designed, printed and donated a customized photo-op backdrop, along with a small slice of red carpet, to serve as a “Selfie Station” during the play’s opening night. Measuring at 48” wide, nearly 96” tall, and both remarkably lightweight and easy to assemble, the backdrop was printed on matte-finished fabric to eliminate all possibility of glare from flash-photography in photos. While compact and travel-friendly, the setup was big enough for at least 2-3 people per photo.
The cast of the new production includes Dave Buzzotta, Lee Grober, Gina Yates, Katelyn Ann Clark, Jackson Bethel, and Laureen Faye. Yet these are just a few of the talented players behind this enthusiastic and exciting piece of performance art that is sure to be remembered by those lucky enough to catch it!
'The Desperate Hours' runs from June 3rd thru July 10th at The Lonny Chapman Theatre, and tickets can be purchased on the company's website.
More About The Group Rep
The Group Rep is also an Ovation Award Nominated Theatre Company, a Southern California-based award established in 1989, which is given out by LA Stage Alliance, a non-profit arts service organization. LA Stage is the only peer-judged theatre awards in Los Angeles.
About Step and Repeat LA
From award ceremonies to private birthday parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating backdrops for countless events for nearly 15 years. The company provides top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that creates custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are also available and are done by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew…not to mention the company’s 24 hour turnaround capability!
