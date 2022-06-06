Home Security Systems Market Growth Factors, Opportunities, Ongoing Trends and Key Players 2027
Home Security Systems Market by Home Type (Independent Homes, Apartments), Security (Professionally Installed & Monitored, Do-It-Yourself), Systems (Access Control Systems), Services (Security System Integration Services), Region (2022-2027)
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 06, 2022 ) The global home security systems market size is expected to grow from USD 56.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 84.4 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The growth of the home security systems market is driven by factors such as growing awareness regarding home security systems and the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) and wireless technologies.
The system segment held the largest share of the home security systems market, mainly attributed to the increasing penetration of home security systems in emerging economies and the rising adoption of Do-it-Yourself (DIY) products. Additionally, the proliferation of smart city projects, the emergence of IoT, and the integration of wireless technology are a few factors which would fuel the implementation of home security products across different households.
The independent homes segment is likely to dominate the home security systems market from 2022 to 2027. There is an increasing concern about security among independent homeowners. The number of independent households is high in economically developed countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, etc. Also, those who own induvial homes usually have a high total household income. The independent homes are more frequently built-in isolated locations. In case of medical emergencies or emergencies like burglary/ theft, the necessary help may not be available in the area nearby these homes. Considering these factors, the adoption of home security systems among independent homeowners is high.
The largest market share for professionally installed and monitored security systems is mainly attributed to the growing concern among consumers about consistent security and real-time monitoring and rising disposable income. The professionally installed and monitored systems are installed and monitored by professionals without any intervention from owners. One of the key benefits of this type of security system is that the user gets a set of dedicated consulting and engineering services. The systems are set up appropriately by professional installers. The third-party professionals managing this category of security systems ensure security and hassle-free operations of the systems without the intervention of the customers.
APAC is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast owing to increasing crime rate and rapid urbanization in the countries such as China, and India. In Japan, growing emphasis by government on fire safety measures is likely to create growth opportunities for the market, while increasing R&D for innovative security products to drive the market in South Korea. The associations and organizations, such as the Asian Professional Security Association (APSA), take initiatives to tap potential opportunities effectively. Among the different products utilized for security, intelligent video surveillance, and electronic access control systems are observed to have the highest demand in this region.
