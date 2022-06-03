Specialty Chemicals Market Share Will Take a Big Hit in the Coming Years
The Asia-Pacific market is projected to register good growth on account of the growing end-user industries such as construction, automotive, plastic, and electronics.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 03, 2022 ) The report “Specialty Chemicals Market by Type (Pesticides, Construction Chemicals, Specialty Oilfield Chemicals, Food Additives, Specialty Polymer and Others), by Function (Antioxidants, Biocides, Surfactants, and Others) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2020” , defines and segments the specialty chemicals market with an analysis and forecast for types, and functions, in terms of value.
Request for customization of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=165
The specialty chemicals market size in terms of value is projected to reach $470 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 5.42% between 2015 and 2020.
“Specialty coatings and surfactants to be the largest functions for the specialty chemicals market”
Specialty chemicals by functions range from antioxidants, biocides, catalysts, enzymes, separation membranes, specialty coatings, specialty pigments, surfactant, rheology modifier, demulsifier and others. Specialty coatings and surfactants collectively accounted for 27.19% share in terms of value in 2014. Increase in demand for specialty chemicals such as construction chemicals, pesticides, oilfield chemicals, mining chemicals and others is mainly due to the huge demand from Asia-Pacific region, and growth in end-user industries such as construction, automotive, and electronics. Growth is expected to be partly driven by turnaround in these key markets and the increasing need for specialty chemicals for these functions.
“Pesticides to continue to dominate the market”
Pesticides are the major type of specialty chemicals. They capture a major market share of 15.81% of the total specialty chemicals market in 2014. The factors contributing towards the growth of pesticides market are decreasing arable land, growing population, and the need for improvement in crop yields. North America accounted for around 35.32% of the global market in 2014.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Specialty Chemicals Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=165
Browse in-depth TOC on “Specialty Chemicals Market”
116 - Market Data Tables
89 - Figures
200 - Pages
“Construction chemicals to register the highest growth”
Construction chemicals are the major type of specialty chemicals, and are expected to witness the highest growth rate of 8.63%, from 2015 to 2020. The demand for construction chemicals is increasing on account of the growing construction sector in the major emerging economies such as China, India, South Korea, and Brazil.
Request new version of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestNewVersion.asp?id=165
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Request for customization of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=165
The specialty chemicals market size in terms of value is projected to reach $470 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 5.42% between 2015 and 2020.
“Specialty coatings and surfactants to be the largest functions for the specialty chemicals market”
Specialty chemicals by functions range from antioxidants, biocides, catalysts, enzymes, separation membranes, specialty coatings, specialty pigments, surfactant, rheology modifier, demulsifier and others. Specialty coatings and surfactants collectively accounted for 27.19% share in terms of value in 2014. Increase in demand for specialty chemicals such as construction chemicals, pesticides, oilfield chemicals, mining chemicals and others is mainly due to the huge demand from Asia-Pacific region, and growth in end-user industries such as construction, automotive, and electronics. Growth is expected to be partly driven by turnaround in these key markets and the increasing need for specialty chemicals for these functions.
“Pesticides to continue to dominate the market”
Pesticides are the major type of specialty chemicals. They capture a major market share of 15.81% of the total specialty chemicals market in 2014. The factors contributing towards the growth of pesticides market are decreasing arable land, growing population, and the need for improvement in crop yields. North America accounted for around 35.32% of the global market in 2014.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Specialty Chemicals Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=165
Browse in-depth TOC on “Specialty Chemicals Market”
116 - Market Data Tables
89 - Figures
200 - Pages
“Construction chemicals to register the highest growth”
Construction chemicals are the major type of specialty chemicals, and are expected to witness the highest growth rate of 8.63%, from 2015 to 2020. The demand for construction chemicals is increasing on account of the growing construction sector in the major emerging economies such as China, India, South Korea, and Brazil.
Request new version of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestNewVersion.asp?id=165
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.