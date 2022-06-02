Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Extrapolated to Reach $11,519 million by 2026
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 02, 2022 ) According to a research report "Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market by Offering (Tools and Services), Application (Supply Chain Management, Smart Contracts, Identity Management, GRC Management), Organization Size, End User (FMCG, Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global post-COVID-19 BaaS market size to grow from USD 632 million in 2020 to USD 11,519 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 62.2% during the forecast period.
Browse 267 market data Tables and 52 Figures spread through 271 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market - Global Forecast to 2026"
Increasing demand for BaaS due to COVID-19 outbreak, growing need for supply chain transparency across verticals, and rising demand for enhanced security are major growth factors for the market. Increasing integration of blockchain and IoT, and rising government initiatives would provide lucrative opportunities for vendors in the BaaS market.
These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches and product enhancements, and acquisitions, to expand their presence in the BaaS market. Partnerships, agreements and collaborations, and new product launches have been the most adopted strategies by the major players from 2018 to 2020 to innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.
IBM was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in New York, US. The company is a computer, technology, and IT consulting corporation. It is the worlds largest technology company and the second-most valuable company. For BaaS, IBM provides the IBM Blockchain Platform, IBM Blockchain Support, and Business Consulting and Industry Expertise. The IBM Blockchain Platform is a cloud-based blockchain-as-a-service, created with the help of Hyperledger Composer and Hyperledger Fabric. It enables organizations to govern, develop, and operate their network through a distributed ledger, ensuring the ease-of-use and high security. The platform caters to many industry use case scenarios, including supply chain, financial services, automotive, real estate, food safety, identity, and international trade.
Microsoft was founded in 1975 and headquartered in Washington, US. It develops and supports software, services, devices, and solutions. Its product offerings include Operating Systems (OS), cross-device productivity applications, server applications, business solution applications, desktop and server management tools, software development tools, and video games. For BaaS, Microsoft offers NovaTrack, BaaS Platform, and Blockchain Workbench. NovaTrack is Microsoft’s new track and trace-based platform that works on blockchain, AI, IoT, and serialization functionalities to ensure end-to-end visibility and traceability across the supply chain. The Microsoft BaaS platform is built on an open, trusted cloud platform that works with the ledger of the client’s choice, including Azure Blockchain Service, BlockApps STRATO, as well as Blockchain Foundry Syscoin, and provides a collection of ready-to-deploy ledger and tools within the Microsoft Azure marketplace.
Major vendors in the global BaaS market include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), SAP SE (Germany), Amazon Web Services (AWS) (US), R3 (US), Oracle (US), Huawei (China), HPE (US), Accenture (Ireland), Wipro (India), Infosys (India), BitFury (Netherlands), Factom (US), LeewayHertz (US), Altoros (US), VeChain Foundation (China), Salesforce (US), OpenXcell (US), Oodles Technologies (India), BLOCKO (South Korea), Dragonchain (US), Kaleido (US), Bloq (US), Chainstack (Singapore), Cryptowerk (US), Morpheus Labs (Singapore), Shipchain (South Carolina), Crypto APIs (Bulgaria) etc.
