Agriculture Analytics Market [2022–2025] North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period — MarketsandMarkets™
Agriculture Analytics Market by Application Area (Farm Analytics, Livestock Analytics, and Aquaculture Analytics), Component (Solution and Services), Farm Size (Small, Medium-Sized, and Large), Deployment Type, and Region — Global Forecast to 2025
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 01, 2022 ) The report “Agriculture Analytics Market by Application Area (Farm Analytics, Livestock Analytics, and Aquaculture Analytics), Component (Solution and Services), Farm Size (Small, Medium-Sized, and Large), Deployment Type, and Region — Global Forecast to 2025” The global agriculture analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 0.8 billion in 2020 to USD 1.4 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during the forecast period.
The growing trend of digitization and risk assessment and rising demand to improve agricultural supply chain management due to the COVID-19 pandemic driving the adoption of the agriculture analytics market.
Request for free sample copy @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=255757945
Increasing use of data by farmers to know more about their farms, and crops driving the adoption of managed services segment of agriculture analytics platforms during the forecast period
The growing need to outsource field related operation owing to a shortage of labor is expected to drive the growth of the managed services in the agriculture analytics market. Managed service providers use their powerful analytical tools to collect, process, and analyze data to provide valuable insights to farmers. By these actionable insights, farmers can forecast their crop production, improve crop cultivation, and make better decisions.
Rising need to secure data by large farms to drive the demand for on-premises to hold a larger market size
Data security concerns among the end-users is contributing to the higher adoption of on-premises agriculture analytics solution globally. The on-premised agricultural analytics solution is majorly deployed by the large farms as it has better ability to invest. Moreover, large farms have wide variety of business segment with serving to broader geographical reason; hence data security is of utmost importance
North America to dominate the market during the forecast period
North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The region comprises developed countries, such as the US and Canada, and is considered the most advanced region in terms of adopting digital technologies. The majority of farmers or growers in the region have deployed agriculture analytics solutions to optimize livestock, farms, orchid, forestry, horticulture and aquaculture farming. Moreover, the North American region exhibits a wide presence of key industry players offering agriculture analytics solutions and its financial position enables it to invest majorly in the leading tools and technologies for effective business operations.
The major vendors offering agriculture analytics solutions are Deere & Company (US), IBM (US), SAP SE (Germany), Monsanto (US), Oracle (US), Accenture (Ireland), Iteris (US), Taranis (Israel), Agribotix (US), Agrivi (UK), DTN (US), aWhere (US), Conservis Corporation (US), DeLaval (Sweden), FBN (US), Farmers Edge (US), GEOSYS (US), Granular (US), Gro Intelligence (US), Proagrica (UK), PrecisionHawk (US), RESSON (Canada), Stesalit Systems (India), AgVue Technologies (US), Fasal (India), AGEYE Technologies (US), HelioPas AI (Baden-Württemberg), OneSoil (Belarus), and Root AI (US).
Deere & Company and IBM are leading players in Agriculture Analytics Market
Deere & Company is popularly recognized as “John Deere” worldwide. The company, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. In the agricultural segment, the company offers various products such as display systems, guidance and machine control systems, and field and crop systems. The company operates mainly through 3 segments-Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The company has a strong brand name and a well-established distribution network in every continent, which makes it one of the market leaders. The company has presence in approximately 44 countries worldwide, including Canada, Mexico, the US, and Argentina. The company’s major subsidiaries include Gan-Gvat Assets Ltd. (Israel), John Deere GmbH (Germany), Jenco Wholesale Nurseries, Inc. (US), John Deere S.A. (Mexico), and John Deere Agricultural Machinery Co. Ltd. (China). Some of the its major competitors are AGCO Corporation (US), Ag Leader (US), Achway Lawnmowers (UK), Caterpillar Inc. (US), Kubota Corporation (Japan), and CNH Global N.V. (Netherlands). In the agriculture analytics market, the company offers Precision Ag Technology, which deals with data management, remote management, guidance, variable rate application, and field and water management.
IBM is a multinational technology and consulting corporation that offers infrastructure, hosting, and consulting services. As of December 31, 2019, IBM’s total employee strength, including that of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, was 352,600. The company operates through five major business segments: cognitive solutions, global business services, technology services and cloud platforms, systems, and global financing. IBM offers mobile and web analytics solution to set up and manage mobile and web so apps can access live and historical data. IBM caters to various industries that include aerospace and defense, education, healthcare, oil and gas, automotive, electronics, insurance, retail and consumer products, banking and finance, energy and utilities, life sciences, telecommunications, media and entertainment, chemicals, government, manufacturing, travel and transportation, construction, and metals and mining. Furthermore, the company offers Watson Decision platform and precision farming solutions. The precision farming solutions include 3 baseline services, namely, high-definition Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI), soil moisture, and plant pathology. The solutions help customers analyze real-time data, improve the yield, and minimize risks. The company has a robust presence in the Americas, Europe, MEA, and APAC, and has clients in more than 175 countries.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model — GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
The growing trend of digitization and risk assessment and rising demand to improve agricultural supply chain management due to the COVID-19 pandemic driving the adoption of the agriculture analytics market.
Request for free sample copy @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=255757945
Increasing use of data by farmers to know more about their farms, and crops driving the adoption of managed services segment of agriculture analytics platforms during the forecast period
The growing need to outsource field related operation owing to a shortage of labor is expected to drive the growth of the managed services in the agriculture analytics market. Managed service providers use their powerful analytical tools to collect, process, and analyze data to provide valuable insights to farmers. By these actionable insights, farmers can forecast their crop production, improve crop cultivation, and make better decisions.
Rising need to secure data by large farms to drive the demand for on-premises to hold a larger market size
Data security concerns among the end-users is contributing to the higher adoption of on-premises agriculture analytics solution globally. The on-premised agricultural analytics solution is majorly deployed by the large farms as it has better ability to invest. Moreover, large farms have wide variety of business segment with serving to broader geographical reason; hence data security is of utmost importance
North America to dominate the market during the forecast period
North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The region comprises developed countries, such as the US and Canada, and is considered the most advanced region in terms of adopting digital technologies. The majority of farmers or growers in the region have deployed agriculture analytics solutions to optimize livestock, farms, orchid, forestry, horticulture and aquaculture farming. Moreover, the North American region exhibits a wide presence of key industry players offering agriculture analytics solutions and its financial position enables it to invest majorly in the leading tools and technologies for effective business operations.
The major vendors offering agriculture analytics solutions are Deere & Company (US), IBM (US), SAP SE (Germany), Monsanto (US), Oracle (US), Accenture (Ireland), Iteris (US), Taranis (Israel), Agribotix (US), Agrivi (UK), DTN (US), aWhere (US), Conservis Corporation (US), DeLaval (Sweden), FBN (US), Farmers Edge (US), GEOSYS (US), Granular (US), Gro Intelligence (US), Proagrica (UK), PrecisionHawk (US), RESSON (Canada), Stesalit Systems (India), AgVue Technologies (US), Fasal (India), AGEYE Technologies (US), HelioPas AI (Baden-Württemberg), OneSoil (Belarus), and Root AI (US).
Deere & Company and IBM are leading players in Agriculture Analytics Market
Deere & Company is popularly recognized as “John Deere” worldwide. The company, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. In the agricultural segment, the company offers various products such as display systems, guidance and machine control systems, and field and crop systems. The company operates mainly through 3 segments-Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The company has a strong brand name and a well-established distribution network in every continent, which makes it one of the market leaders. The company has presence in approximately 44 countries worldwide, including Canada, Mexico, the US, and Argentina. The company’s major subsidiaries include Gan-Gvat Assets Ltd. (Israel), John Deere GmbH (Germany), Jenco Wholesale Nurseries, Inc. (US), John Deere S.A. (Mexico), and John Deere Agricultural Machinery Co. Ltd. (China). Some of the its major competitors are AGCO Corporation (US), Ag Leader (US), Achway Lawnmowers (UK), Caterpillar Inc. (US), Kubota Corporation (Japan), and CNH Global N.V. (Netherlands). In the agriculture analytics market, the company offers Precision Ag Technology, which deals with data management, remote management, guidance, variable rate application, and field and water management.
IBM is a multinational technology and consulting corporation that offers infrastructure, hosting, and consulting services. As of December 31, 2019, IBM’s total employee strength, including that of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, was 352,600. The company operates through five major business segments: cognitive solutions, global business services, technology services and cloud platforms, systems, and global financing. IBM offers mobile and web analytics solution to set up and manage mobile and web so apps can access live and historical data. IBM caters to various industries that include aerospace and defense, education, healthcare, oil and gas, automotive, electronics, insurance, retail and consumer products, banking and finance, energy and utilities, life sciences, telecommunications, media and entertainment, chemicals, government, manufacturing, travel and transportation, construction, and metals and mining. Furthermore, the company offers Watson Decision platform and precision farming solutions. The precision farming solutions include 3 baseline services, namely, high-definition Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI), soil moisture, and plant pathology. The solutions help customers analyze real-time data, improve the yield, and minimize risks. The company has a robust presence in the Americas, Europe, MEA, and APAC, and has clients in more than 175 countries.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model — GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.