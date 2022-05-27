Opacifiers Market worth $20.6 billion by 2023
Opacifiers Market categorizes the global market by Type (Titanium Dioxide, Opaque Polymers, Zircon, Zinc Oxide, Cerium Oxide, Antimony Trioxide), Application
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 27, 2022 ) The report "Opacifiers Market by Type (Titanium Dioxide, Opaque Polymers, Zircon, Zinc Oxide, Cerium Oxide, Antimony Trioxide), Application (Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Ceramics, Paper, Inks, Fibres, Inks, Personal Care, Home Care, Glass) - Global Forecast to 2023" The opacifiers market is projected to reach USD 20.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.2% from USD 15.2 billion in 2018. Paints & coatings is the largest application in the opacifiers market. Paints & coatings have a wide range of applications in end-use industries, such as automotive, aerospace, marine, wood, general industrial, and others. Growth is observed in the coatings industry owing to their upcoming applications, for example, wood and plastics. The growth in end-use industries such as architecture, automotive, aerospace, marine, wood, and protective clothing is driving the opacifiers market in the paints & coatings applications.
Titanium dioxide is estimated to be the largest type segment in the opacifiers market in 2018.
Titanium dioxide is the largest type in the opacifiers market. The growth of end-use industries such as paints & coatings, personal care, and plastics are driving the demand for titanium dioxide. The growth is also attributed to the rising population in the region. With economic contraction and saturation in Europe and North America, manufacturers are shifting their base to APAC. China is the leading producer and consumer of titanium dioxide in the region. The strengthening economy of countries such as China and India attracts new investments. In addition, the growing demand and policies, such as emission control and the use of environmentally friendly products, have led to innovation in the plastics industry of the region. All these factors drive the titanium dioxide opacifiers market.
The paints & coatings segment is estimated to dominate the opacifiers market during the forecast period.
Paints & coatings is estimated to be the largest application in 2018 and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for coatings with better performance and durability and rising demand from end-use industries are driving the paints & coatings segment. The introduction of new technologies has increased the performance of coatings rapidly. Paints & coatings offer several benefits including crack bridging ability; high flexibility; waterproofing & weatherproofing; opacity; whiteness; brightness; and resistance to dirt, mildew, and chemicals. Owing to this, paints & coatings can be used to protect walls, floors, and roofs against heavy rainfall, strong wind, and snowfall. All these factors are driving the paints & coatings market, which, in turn, is driving the opacifiers market.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Opacifiers Market”
121 - Market Data Tables
30 - Figures
139 - Pages
APAC to account for the largest share in the opacifiers market and the trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period
The APAC opacifiers market is estimated to witness considerable growth on account of rapidly growing end-use industries such as paints & coatings, plastics, and ceramics. The demand for opacifiers is also propelled by the rising demand for personal care products and increased demand for paints & coatings. India and China are amongst the largest and fastest growing markets for opacifiers in terms of volume and value, due to the presence of the huge construction industry, which will further fuel the demand for opacifiers in the paints & coatings application.
The key market players profiled in the report include DowDuPont (US), Arkema (France), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US), Tayca Corporation (Japan), Chemours Company (US), Tronox Limited (US), Kronos Worldwide Inc. (US), Cristal (Kuwait), Alkane Resources Ltd (US), En-tech Polymer Co. Ltd. (South Korea), and Venator (UK).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
