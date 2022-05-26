The Story of Our Life, Based on a True Life, by Bubba "His X. Mark" Twain
New book explains God’s true physics. π = 3 Books Announces the Release of New Non-Fiction: The Story of Our Life, Based on a True Life, by Bubba "His X. Mark" Twain
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 26, 2022 ) May 25, 2022 – Denver, CO and Montgomery, AL – Bubba "His X. Mark" Twain’s new book, The Story of Our Life, Based on a True Life, takes on some thought-provoking subjects about the existence of God and the fourth dimension, to name a few. This compelling new non-fiction has been published by π = 3 Books.
Throughout the history of all humanity, including the native people in the western hemisphere, God made his existence known through the use of symbols, such as the menorah’s nine candles, the Star of David, spiral petroglyphs in Choco Canyon, and numbers (3, pi, 6 and 9). For example, using the “reduced” form of gematria, the word emet (Truth) has the value of nine.
In The Story of Our Life, the author also offers what he believes is the true meaning of E=MC², or mathematical proof that God exists and that Christ lived and will return again. “My findings could lead to the cure for cancer and many other fatal illnesses, if Chapter 3 is confirmed as God’s Truth to all humanity by the world’s wise men and women,” Twain explains.
The book also shows how Dr. Albert Einstein and Nikola Tesla discovered the fourth dimension; that π = 3, not 3.14; and “one” is the largest whole number in the Universe.
For more information, Twain offers two videos: https://rumble.com/vaxyif-the-story-in-a-bottle-bubba-twain.html and https://rumble.com/vcb5yp-albert-einsteins-4-dimensions-and-law-of-general-relativity.html.
Learn more about the author at piisthree.com.
At 108 pages, The Story of Our Life, Based on a True Life is available online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-0-578-26233-8 Format: 8.5 x 11 color paperback Retail: $12.95
ISBN: 978-0-578-26237-6 Format: 8.5 x 11 color casebound Retail: $21.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: NON-FICTION / Religious
About the Author: James N. Akins, Jr. retired from the Department of State in October 2016 after 15 years as a construction project manager. He spent 15 years in the US Army Corps of Engineers as a real estate technician and civil engineer technician; three years at the US Army Moral Support and Welfare Theatre Department for Fort Hood and Fort Polk as artistic director; and nine years at the National Park Service as a general engineer. James graduated from the University of Alabama in 1991.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134 <||>rnhttp://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Throughout the history of all humanity, including the native people in the western hemisphere, God made his existence known through the use of symbols, such as the menorah’s nine candles, the Star of David, spiral petroglyphs in Choco Canyon, and numbers (3, pi, 6 and 9). For example, using the “reduced” form of gematria, the word emet (Truth) has the value of nine.
In The Story of Our Life, the author also offers what he believes is the true meaning of E=MC², or mathematical proof that God exists and that Christ lived and will return again. “My findings could lead to the cure for cancer and many other fatal illnesses, if Chapter 3 is confirmed as God’s Truth to all humanity by the world’s wise men and women,” Twain explains.
The book also shows how Dr. Albert Einstein and Nikola Tesla discovered the fourth dimension; that π = 3, not 3.14; and “one” is the largest whole number in the Universe.
For more information, Twain offers two videos: https://rumble.com/vaxyif-the-story-in-a-bottle-bubba-twain.html and https://rumble.com/vcb5yp-albert-einsteins-4-dimensions-and-law-of-general-relativity.html.
Learn more about the author at piisthree.com.
At 108 pages, The Story of Our Life, Based on a True Life is available online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-0-578-26233-8 Format: 8.5 x 11 color paperback Retail: $12.95
ISBN: 978-0-578-26237-6 Format: 8.5 x 11 color casebound Retail: $21.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: NON-FICTION / Religious
About the Author: James N. Akins, Jr. retired from the Department of State in October 2016 after 15 years as a construction project manager. He spent 15 years in the US Army Corps of Engineers as a real estate technician and civil engineer technician; three years at the US Army Moral Support and Welfare Theatre Department for Fort Hood and Fort Polk as artistic director; and nine years at the National Park Service as a general engineer. James graduated from the University of Alabama in 1991.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134 <||>rnhttp://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Contact Information:
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.