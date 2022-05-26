Data Fabric Market Leading Players And Forecast Till 2026 — MarketsandMarkets™
Data Fabric Market by Type (Disk-Based, In-Memory), Business Applications (Fraud Detection and Security Management, Customer Experience Management, Business Process Management, GRC Management), Service, Vertical and Region (2022 - 2026)
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 26, 2022 ) The report “Data Fabric Market by Type (Disk-Based, In-Memory), Business Applications (Fraud Detection and Security Management, Customer Experience Management, Business Process Management, GRC Management), Service, Vertical and Region — Global Forecast to 2026”, size to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2020 to USD 4.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.3% during the forecast period. Various factors such as increasing volume and variety of business data, emerging need for business agility and accessibility, and growing demand for real-time streaming analytics are expected to drive the adoption of the data fabric solutions and services.
The services segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period
Based on components, the data fabric market is segmented into software and services. Data fabric makes the movement of data between cloud, storage systems, and data centers smoother, with low latency contributing to the adoption of data fabric software. The services segment, on the other hand, has been bifurcated into consulting services, support and maintenance, and education and training services. The services segment is expected to account for higher CAGR during the forecast as services are required by organizations to bring about effective data fabric implementation strategies that can be handled by third-party companies, and the organizations can concentrate on their core businesses.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=237314899
The large enterprises segment to hold largest market size during the forecast period
The Data fabric market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs. The market share of large enterprises is higher; however, the market for SMEs is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for data fabric is accelerating due to its cost-effective and time-efficient feature; its growth is specifically high in large enterprises, where low-cost solutions are in demand.
The cloud segment to have higher CAGR during the forecst period
Based on deployment mode, the market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. The on-premises segment is expected to hold largest market size while the cloud segment is expected to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the ease of using only the functionalities without knowing the implementation. The cloud deployment mode is being widely adopted by enterprises in all regions where data security is a major concern.
Banking, Financial services, and Insurance segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period
The Data fabric market by vertical has been categorized into 9 different verticals, namely, BFSI, telecommunications and IT, retail and e-commerce, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, government, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, and others. The other verticals comprise transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, and education. The market size of BFSI segment is expected to be the largest as data fabric can help financial institutions by providing a flexible means for ingesting data from enterprise and external systems, storing data securely, generating insights, and providing access through data services (APIs) while maintaining cost efficiency. This leads to its adoption in the BFSI sector.
Request a Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=237314899
North America to hold largest market size during the forecast period
North America has been at the forefront in driving the major portion of the revenue generated by the data management and analytics vendors. State-of-the-art infrastructure, high funding opportunities, widespread customer base across several industries, and availability of a highly-skilled workforce have been major contributors to the innovation and early adoption of various technologies such as big data and related technologies, analytics, and IoT. Rapid digitalization across industry verticals, increasing adoption of IoT-enabled technologies, and technological advancements are fueling the adoption of data fabric in North America.
Major vendors in the global data fabric market include Denodo Technologies (US), Global IDs (US), IBM Corporation (US), Informatica (US), NetApp (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), Software AG (Germany), Splunk (US), Talend (US), Dell Technologies (US), HP Enterprise (US), Teradata Corporation (US), TIBCO Software (US), Precisely (US), Idera (US), Nexla (US), Stardog (US), Gluent (US), Starburst Data (US), HEXstream (US), QOMPLX (US), CluedIn (Denmark), Iguazio (Israel), and Cinchy (Canada).
IBM Corporation (US) and Oracle Corporation (US) are Leading Players in the Data Fabric Market
IBM is a multinational technology and consulting corporation founded in the year 1911 and it is headquartered in New York, US. It offers infrastructure, hosting, and consulting services and operates through five major business segments: cloud and cognitive software, global business services, global technology services, systems, and global financing. It caters to various industry verticals that include aerospace and defense, education, healthcare, oil and gas, automotive, electronics, insurance, retail and consumer products, banking and finance, energy and utilities, life sciences, telecommunications, media and entertainment, chemicals, government, manufacturing, travel and transportation, construction, and metals and mining. The company has a robust presence in the Americas, Europe, MEA, and APAC and clients in more than 175 countries. In the Data fabric market, IBM offers IBM Cloud Pak for Data and Palantir for IBM Cloud Pak for Data in the data fabric market. IBM Cloud Pak for Data platform accelerates the AI journey of transforming business operations with an open, extensible data and cloud-native AI platform.
Oracle was founded in the year 1977 and it is headquartered in Texas, US. It is a global leader in delivering a broad spectrum of products, solutions, and services designed for meeting the requirements of corporate IT environments, such as platforms, applications, and infrastructure. Oracle’s customers include businesses of various size, government agencies, educational institutions, and resellers. The company, directly and indirectly, sells its products and services through the worldwide sales force and Oracle Partner Network, respectively. It specializes in developing; manufacturing; and marketing hardware systems, databases, and middleware software, and application software. It operates through three business segments, which include cloud and license, hardware, and services, in more than 175 countries. It caters to 430,000 customers across industry verticals, such as banking, telecommunications, engineering and construction, financial services, healthcare, insurance, public sector, retail, and utilities. The company offers its solutions to customers present in more than 145 countries across the Americas, Europe, APAC, and MEA. In the data fabric market, Oracle offers a queryable data fabric, namely Oracle Coherence.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model — GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1–888–600–6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
The services segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period
Based on components, the data fabric market is segmented into software and services. Data fabric makes the movement of data between cloud, storage systems, and data centers smoother, with low latency contributing to the adoption of data fabric software. The services segment, on the other hand, has been bifurcated into consulting services, support and maintenance, and education and training services. The services segment is expected to account for higher CAGR during the forecast as services are required by organizations to bring about effective data fabric implementation strategies that can be handled by third-party companies, and the organizations can concentrate on their core businesses.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=237314899
The large enterprises segment to hold largest market size during the forecast period
The Data fabric market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs. The market share of large enterprises is higher; however, the market for SMEs is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for data fabric is accelerating due to its cost-effective and time-efficient feature; its growth is specifically high in large enterprises, where low-cost solutions are in demand.
The cloud segment to have higher CAGR during the forecst period
Based on deployment mode, the market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. The on-premises segment is expected to hold largest market size while the cloud segment is expected to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the ease of using only the functionalities without knowing the implementation. The cloud deployment mode is being widely adopted by enterprises in all regions where data security is a major concern.
Banking, Financial services, and Insurance segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period
The Data fabric market by vertical has been categorized into 9 different verticals, namely, BFSI, telecommunications and IT, retail and e-commerce, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, government, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, and others. The other verticals comprise transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, and education. The market size of BFSI segment is expected to be the largest as data fabric can help financial institutions by providing a flexible means for ingesting data from enterprise and external systems, storing data securely, generating insights, and providing access through data services (APIs) while maintaining cost efficiency. This leads to its adoption in the BFSI sector.
Request a Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=237314899
North America to hold largest market size during the forecast period
North America has been at the forefront in driving the major portion of the revenue generated by the data management and analytics vendors. State-of-the-art infrastructure, high funding opportunities, widespread customer base across several industries, and availability of a highly-skilled workforce have been major contributors to the innovation and early adoption of various technologies such as big data and related technologies, analytics, and IoT. Rapid digitalization across industry verticals, increasing adoption of IoT-enabled technologies, and technological advancements are fueling the adoption of data fabric in North America.
Major vendors in the global data fabric market include Denodo Technologies (US), Global IDs (US), IBM Corporation (US), Informatica (US), NetApp (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), Software AG (Germany), Splunk (US), Talend (US), Dell Technologies (US), HP Enterprise (US), Teradata Corporation (US), TIBCO Software (US), Precisely (US), Idera (US), Nexla (US), Stardog (US), Gluent (US), Starburst Data (US), HEXstream (US), QOMPLX (US), CluedIn (Denmark), Iguazio (Israel), and Cinchy (Canada).
IBM Corporation (US) and Oracle Corporation (US) are Leading Players in the Data Fabric Market
IBM is a multinational technology and consulting corporation founded in the year 1911 and it is headquartered in New York, US. It offers infrastructure, hosting, and consulting services and operates through five major business segments: cloud and cognitive software, global business services, global technology services, systems, and global financing. It caters to various industry verticals that include aerospace and defense, education, healthcare, oil and gas, automotive, electronics, insurance, retail and consumer products, banking and finance, energy and utilities, life sciences, telecommunications, media and entertainment, chemicals, government, manufacturing, travel and transportation, construction, and metals and mining. The company has a robust presence in the Americas, Europe, MEA, and APAC and clients in more than 175 countries. In the Data fabric market, IBM offers IBM Cloud Pak for Data and Palantir for IBM Cloud Pak for Data in the data fabric market. IBM Cloud Pak for Data platform accelerates the AI journey of transforming business operations with an open, extensible data and cloud-native AI platform.
Oracle was founded in the year 1977 and it is headquartered in Texas, US. It is a global leader in delivering a broad spectrum of products, solutions, and services designed for meeting the requirements of corporate IT environments, such as platforms, applications, and infrastructure. Oracle’s customers include businesses of various size, government agencies, educational institutions, and resellers. The company, directly and indirectly, sells its products and services through the worldwide sales force and Oracle Partner Network, respectively. It specializes in developing; manufacturing; and marketing hardware systems, databases, and middleware software, and application software. It operates through three business segments, which include cloud and license, hardware, and services, in more than 175 countries. It caters to 430,000 customers across industry verticals, such as banking, telecommunications, engineering and construction, financial services, healthcare, insurance, public sector, retail, and utilities. The company offers its solutions to customers present in more than 145 countries across the Americas, Europe, APAC, and MEA. In the data fabric market, Oracle offers a queryable data fabric, namely Oracle Coherence.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model — GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1–888–600–6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.