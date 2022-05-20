The Security Screening Market by Technology, End Use, Application by 2026
Security Screening Market by Technology (X-Ray, Metal Detection, Biometric, Spectrometry, Spectroscopy), End Use, Application (People Screening, Baggage & Cargo Screening, Vehicle Inspection), Region (2021-2026)
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 20, 2022 ) The security screening market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2021 and 2026, according to Marketsandmarkets. The increase in the number of cyberattacks and incidents across all industries is resulting in organizations needing to implement more stringent security measures. This has led to an increase in the demand for security screening technologies, which are being used to identify malicious actors and prevent attacks. Security screening technologies can be divided into two categories: pre-check and post-check.
• Informational PDF Brochure :-
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=264685413
This report provides an overview of the security screening market by technology, end use, application and geography. It also covers the growth opportunities in this market and key challenges that companies face when implementing security screening solutions.
Technology Overview
The security screening market is segmented into pre-check and post-check technologies based on the level of inspection they performs. Pre-check technologies include screeners that inspect documents for signs of fraud or vulnerability, while post
Security Screening Market by Technology
The security screening market is expected to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2021 to USD 10.1 billion by 2026. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for secure systems and services, as well as rising concerns over cyber threats.
The following are the major technology trends driving the growth of the security screening market:
-Radar/Lidar technology: This technology is being used for various applications such as airport security, freight inspection, and border control. Specifically, this technology is used for detecting concealed weapons and explosives.
-Imaging technology: This includes technologies such as x-ray scanning and photography. These technologies are being used for various applications such as airport security, baggage screening, and border control. They are also used in cancer diagnosis and treatment.
-Robotic technology: This technology involves the use of remotely operated robots to perform tasks that would be difficult or impossible for humans to do. These include tasks such as inspecting cargo and packages.
View detailed Table of Content here -
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/security-screening-market-264685413.html
Security Screening Market by End Use
North America is the largest market for security screenings with a share of 36%. The growth in this region is due to the increasing awareness about terrorist threats and the need for efficient security screening processes. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher rate than the other regions owing to the increasing awareness about cyber threats and growing investment in Cybersecurity R&D.
The market is divided into five categories- Passenger Security, Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Health and Safety, Environment, and others. Passenger Security is expected to be the largest segment of the security screenings market with a share of 39%. This segment is mainly driven by increased awareness about terrorist threats and growing investments in Transportation Security Administration (TSA) programs. The CBP segment is expected to grow at a higher rate than the other segments owing to increasing demand for efficient security screening processes for goods entering into the US from foreign countries.
The report offers detailed insights on various product segments including Metal Detection, X-Ray, Explosive Detection, and others. The report also provides detailed analysis of individual products such as metal
Security Screening Market by Application
The increasing terrorism incidents and the increasing adoption of advanced security technologies are likely to drive the growth of the market. The market is segmented into automated security screening (ASD), human physical inspection (HPI), and other types of security screenings (OST). Automated security screening dominates the market with a share of more than 60%.
The automated security screening segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of advanced security technologies and increasing demand for efficient and fast security screenings.
The human physical inspection segment is expected to grow at a slower pace due to low deployment of this technology and high cost associated with it. Other types of security screenings are expected to grow at a faster pace owing to their applications in specific industries such as transportation, healthcare, and food & beverage.
North America is expected to lead the global market in 2016 followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America respectively. Key players in this market include Smith Detection (UK), OSI Systems (US), Leidos (US), Thales (France), NEC (Japan), FLIR Systems (US), Teledyne ICM (US), Bruker (US), Analogic Corporation (US), and ADANI Systems (US).
