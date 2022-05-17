Silicon on Insulators Market by Technology, Asia Pacific to Hold the Largest Share
Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market by Wafer Size (200 mm and less than 200 mm, 300 mm), Wafer Type (RF-SOI, FD-SOI), Technology (Smart Cut), Product, Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive) & Geography (2021-2026)
Silicon on Insulators Market - Key players in the Silicon on Insulator Market and the market share by technology. The APAC region is expected to hold the largest share of the market, with a projected increase in demand for Silicon on Insulator Market.
What is Silicon on Insulator?
Silicon on insulator (SOI) is a type of semiconductor material that has been used in a variety of electronic devices, including solar cells and LEDs. SOI is less prone to failure than traditional silicon semiconductors, which makes it ideal for high-reliability applications.
Silicon on insulators refers to semiconductor devices that are made using silicon and an insulator material, typically a gallium nitride (GaN) material. This type of chip offers several advantages over traditional semiconductors, including lower power consumption and higher performance.
Asia Pacific to Hold the Largest Share
The silicon on insulators market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The market is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2026. The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share in the silicon on insulators market. Factors driving the growth of this market are increasing demand for energy storage systems, rising deployment of smart cities, and increasing adoption of electric vehicles.
The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing demand for electronic devices, increased investment in renewable energy, and increasing focus on energy conservation initiatives.
Market Dynamics
The silicon on insulators market growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of digital electronics in various applications such as automotive and telecommunications. The market is also benefitted by increased demand from renewable energy sources. However, the high cost of solar panels is restraining the growth of this market.
Based on technology, the silicon on insulators market is divided into wafer-level and chip-level technologies. The wafer-level technology dominates the market, accounting for more than 60% of revenues in 2026. This is due to the high installed base of semiconductor devices and rising investment in research and development (R&D) activities. The chip-level technology is expected to grow at a faster rate due to its ability to integrate numerous functionalities onto a single chip. This provides opportunities for companies to design innovative products that can be used in various applications such as smart homes and health care systems.
Some major players in this market include companies such as Soitec (France); Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan); GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. (Taiwan); SUMCO Corporation (Japan); Shanghai Simgui Technology Co., Ltd. (China); GLOBALFOUNDRIES (US); STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland); Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Israel); NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands); Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan). These companies are engaged in the production of silicon on insulators products for various applications, such as consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and medical devices. They are also developing new products that cater to the growing demand for high-performance electronic devices.
