Wi-Fi 6 Market Witness the Growth of $26.2 billion by 2027
To determine and forecast the global Wi-Fi 6 market by , by Offering (Hardware, Solution, and Services), Location Type (Indoor and Outdoor), Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region from 2022 to 2027, and analyze various macroeconomic and microeco
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 16, 2022 ) MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global Wi-Fi 6 market size is expected to grow USD 11.5 billion in 2022 to USD 26.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.9% during the forecast period. The Wi-Fi 6 market is gaining traction due to increasing number of internet users.
The major vendors covered in the Wi-Fi 6 market include Cisco Systems (US), Intel Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies (China), NETGEAR (US), Juniper Networks (US), Broadcom (US), Qualcomm Inc. (US), Extreme Networks (US), Ubiquiti Networks (US), Fortinet Inc. (US), Aruba Networks (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), AT&T (US), Cambium Networks (US), D-Link Corporation (China), Alcatel-Lucent (US), TP-Link (China), MediaTek (China), Telstra (Australia), Murata (Japan), Sterlite Technologies Limited (India), Celeno (Israel), H3C (China), Senscomm Semiconductor (China), XUNISON (Ireland), Redway Networks (UK), VSORA (France), NEWRACOM (US), WILUS Group (South Korea), Federated Wireless (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, business expansions, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, and collaborations, new product launches to expand their presence in the Wi-Fi 6 market. Partnerships and new product launches have been the most adopted strategies by major players from 2019 to 2022, which helped them innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.
Cisco is a key manufacturer of Internet Protocol (IP)-based networking products. The company offers products and solutions in the areas of routing and switching, as well as advanced technologies, such as home networking, IP telephony, optical networking, security, storage area networking, and wireless technologies. Over the years, the company has enhanced its position from being a provider of individual products and services to a provider of architectural solutions based on networking infrastructure. The company offers its products and services to large enterprises, commercial businesses, service providers, and consumers.
Intel engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through data center group, IoT group, mobile and communication group, and other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products. The company also provides high-performance compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications for retail, industrial, and healthcare markets and solutions for assisted and autonomous driving comprising compute platforms, computer vision and ML-based sensing, mapping, and localization, driving policy and active sensors. Intel also has a presence in various regions, such as North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Wi-Fi 6 Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Offering (Hardware, Solution, and Services), Location Type (Indoor and Outdoor), Organization Size, Vertical (Education, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027
