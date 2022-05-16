This is How the Key Players are Dominating the Global Care Management Market
Cerner Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US) are the Top Players in the Care Management Solutions Market
The growth of care management solutions market is driven by the implementation of initiatives to shift the burden of risk from healthcare payers to providers, government initiatives and regulations promoting patient-centric care, initiatives to promote healthcare IT, rising geriatric population, and need to reduce healthcare costs are driving the growth of the care management solutions market.
Expected Revenue Gains:
The global care management solutions market is projected to reach USD 21.6 billion by 2026 from USD 12.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.
Global Leading Companies:
Some of the prominent players operating in the care management solutions market are EXL Service Holdings, Inc. (US), Casenet, LLC (US), Medecision Inc. (US), ZeOmega Inc. (US), Cognizant Technology Solutions (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), and Epic Systems Corporation (US).
Cerner was the leading player in the care management solutions market in 2020. The company’s comprehensive product portfolio includes HealtheCare, Cerner Millennium, and Cerner CareTracker. The company also provides various services for these solutions, including consulting services, IT management & alignment, records retrieval, and network and security. Cerner’s leadership in the market can be attributed to its efficient sales network and expansion strategies in the US, Europe, Asia, and Latin America
Epic held the second-leading position in the global care management solutions market in 2020. The company focuses on innovating care management solutions and improving its geographic presence through partnerships with different market players to maintain its position as a leading player globally.
Allscripts held the third-leading position in the global care management solutions market in 2020. Allscripts’ strong position in the global market can be attributed to its comprehensive product portfolio—Allscripts CareInMotion and dbMotion Solutions, among others—as well as its strong geographic presence in the US, Europe, and Asia. The company focuses on innovating its care management solutions by integrating them with telehealth solutions and collaborating with institutes to enhance these solutions.
