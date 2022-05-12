Animal Parasiticides Market worth $13.7 billion by 2026
This study involved four major approaches in estimating the current animal parasiticides market size. Extensive research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets.
Factors such as the rising demand for animal-derived food products, increasing investments by private players, growing concerns of zoonotic diseases, regulations for preventing the spread of animal diseases, growing companion animal ownership rates, and rising animal health expenditure are driving the growth of the animal parasiticides market. However, a shift toward vegetarianism and restrictions on the use of parasiticides in food-producing animals are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.
Expected Revenue Growth:
The global animal parasiticides market is projected to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2026 from USD 9.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
Overview of This Study:
This study involved four major approaches in estimating the current animal parasiticides market size. Extensive research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the value market. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.
Data Triangulation:
After arriving at the market size, the total market was divided into several segments and subsegments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments, data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed wherever applicable.
Approach to derive the market size and estimate market growth
The market rankings for leading players were ascertained after a detailed assessment of their revenues from the animal parasiticides business using secondary data available through paid and unpaid sources. Owing to data limitations, in certain cases, the revenue share was arrived at after a detailed assessment of the product portfolios of major companies and their respective sales performance. At each point, this data was validated through primary interviews with industry experts.
End Users:
Veterinary Clinics & Hospitals accounted for the largest share of animal parasiticides market in 2020”
Based on end users, the animal parasiticides market is segmented into veterinary clinics & hospitals, animal farms, and home care settings. Veterinary clinics & hospitals accounted for the largest share of 61.4% of the animal parasiticides market in 2020. This segment is projected to reach USD 8,252.7 million by 2026 from USD 5,952.6 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.8%. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the higher adoption of animal parasiticides in hospital settings, the increasing incidence of parasitic diseases, and growing awareness about animal health in developing countries.
Geographical Growth Scenario:
North America accounted for the largest share of the animal parasiticides market in 2020
On the basis of region, the animal parasiticides market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of 40.3% of the global animal parasiticides market in 2020. This market is projected to reach USD 5,179.1 million by 2026 from USD 3,879.4 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.9%.
The large share of North America is due to its well-established base of the animal health industry, the high adoption of companion animals, and the growing expenditure on animal health. The market in Latin America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing population of livestock animals, increasing consumption of animal-derived food products, and growing adoption of pets.
