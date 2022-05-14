Smart Card Market Forecast by 2026 - Opportunities, Developments, and Strategies
Smart Card Market by Interface (Contact, Contactless, Dual), Type (Memory, MPU Microprocessor), Functionality (Transaction, Communication, Security and Access Control), Offering, Vertical, and Region (2021-2026)
In this article, we take a look at the opportunities in the smart card market, as well as developments, and strategies needed to succeed.
Brief Market Overview
The global smart card market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2026.
The key factors driving the growth of the smart card market include increasing adoption of electronic payments and growing need for security and authentication features in various applications.
Some of the key players in the smart card market include MasterCard, Visa, American Express, and JCB. These companies are focusing on developing new products and services that can address the needs of various end users. They are also focus on expanding their distribution channels, such as retail stores and online merchants.
Some of the key strategies adopted by the key players in the smart card market include acquisitions, expansions into new geographies, and development of innovative technologies.
Types of Smart cards
The smart card market is a growing industry that has multiple opportunities for businesses and consumers. There are three main types of smart cards: contactless, embedded, and digital.
Contactless smart cards are the most common type and are used in everyday transactions such as buying tickets online or using public transportation. Embedded smart cards are embedded in physical products such as mobile phones and digital wallets. Digital smart cards are the most advanced type and can be used for a variety of applications such as loyalty programs, enhanced security, and identification.
There are several developments that are changing the way we use smart cards. For example, smart phones have become more powerful and flexible, which allows them to be used for more applications than ever before. Additionally, new security features have been developed that make smart cards more secure. These developments are expected to drive growth in the smart card market in the future.
Smartcard Advantages and Disadvantages
One of the biggest advantages to using a smartcard is that it is more secure than traditional payment methods. With a smartcard, there is no chance for card fraud since all card data is stored on the card itself. Smartcards also have a higher approval rate than other payment methods, which makes them more likely to be accepted by merchants.
However, there are some disadvantages to using a smartcard. For example, they are typically more expensive than traditional payment methods. Additionally, they can be difficult to use if you do not have access to a computer or smart phone.
The Smart Card Market Size
The global smart card market is expected to grow from USD 13.9 billion in 2021 to USD 16.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing adoption of biometric authentication and contactless payments.
The use of smart cards for transactions is witnessing a massive growth owing to their various benefits such as convenience, security, and privacy. These cards have become increasingly popular as they offer users multiple options for payment, including magnetic stripe, contactless payments, and even digital tokens.
Key Market Players
Some of the key players in the global smart card market are Thales Group (France), IDEMIA (France), Giesecke + Devrient GmBH (Germany), CPI Card Group (US), HID Global Corporation (US), Watchdata (China), Eastcompeace (China), Inteligensa (US), ABCorp (US), and CardLogix (US)
Regulatory Trends in the Industry
The smart card market is growing rapidly, as the use of cards for authentication and electronic transactions increases. The trend is being driven by various government initiatives, such as the Digital India Program, which seeks to increase electronic commerce and reduce dependence on physical documents.
One important regulatory trend affecting the smart card market is the increasing use of biometric authentication. This is because it is more secure than traditional methods, such as passwords. Additionally, biometric authentication can be used to identify individuals even if they have lost their physical cards.
Other important trends in the smart card market include the increasing use of mobile devices for transactions and the growth of NFC technology. NFC technology allows cards to be used without a physical card, which is beneficial in cases where users do not have access to a traditional bank account.
