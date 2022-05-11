Driving Simulator Market Projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2025
Driving Simulator Market by Application (Training and Research & Testing), Vehicle Type(Car Simulator and Truck & Bus Simulator), Simulator Type(Training Simulator and Advanced Driving Simulator), Training Simulator Type(Compact Simulator and Full-Scale S
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 11, 2022 ) The global Driving Simulator Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 2.1 billion by 2025. The base year for the report is 2019, and the forecast period is from 2020 to 2025. Factors such as substantial production vehicles, increasing demand for trained pilots, significant investments in autonomous vehicles, and growing norms for road safety to drive the driving simulator market during the forecast.
In the driving simulator market, by simulator type, the advanced driving simulator segment is expected to capture the largest market share during the forecast period. This can be attributed due to its technologies, such as 360º viewing angle and motion platform, for a realistic experience. Since testing of technologically updated vehicle dynamics requires an augmented environment for analysis and research, advanced driving simulators help in developing intelligent highway designs and human behavior studies.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=171814690
Europe is expected to be the largest driving simulator market in the forecast
Europe presents a big growth opportunity for training simulators as the regulations related to safety and environment have become stringent in the region. These changes are propelling the market for the testing and development of vehicles, which will further increase the demand for advanced simulators. Apart from this, the region is home to major players like IPG Automotive, Rexroth, Cassidian, ECA group, Ediser, Corys, Oktal Sydac, Transurb, VI-grade, and SHRail, which increases the growth opportunity of the market. For instance, in April 2018, IPG Automotive released version 7.0 of the CarMaker product family—a simulation software with new functionalities for virtual test driving. In February 2018, Rexroth supplied one of the most advanced motion platforms for a new set of Renault automotive simulators being constructed by system integrator company—AVSimulation.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast
The driving simulator market is expected to show fastest growth in the Asia Pacific due to an increase in training programs, passenger traffic, and safety concerns are the major reasons for increased demand for skilled drivers, especially in India and South Korea. Also, infrastructural developments and industrialization in emerging economies like India have opened new avenues, creating several opportunities for automotive OEMs and simultaneously for driving simulators as well. In addition, the growing awareness regarding driving safety measures has triggered the demand for driving simulators. The requirement of training of new drivers updated with traffic regulations will contribute to the demand for simulators.
The compact simulator segment is expected to be the largest training simulator type in the forecast
Compact simulators are the most basic type of simulators. They are compact in size and can be easily transported between several sites. Compact simulators offer 3–6 DoF (degrees of freedom). They are equipped with LCD screens, a manual or automatic gearbox, a handbrake, and a real steering wheel with force-feedback. Such simulators are comparatively less expensive than full-scale simulators, making them preferable. Compact simulators are an ideal solution for automotive OEMs who use desktop technology to prepare models for a more advanced simulator (both static and dynamic).
Key Market Players:
Players in the market like ECA Group, Oktal Sydac, Cruden B.V, and VI-grade design simulator applications for cars, buses, commercial & firefighting trucks, trains, airport vehicles, and police vehicles, which are specifically for driver training, rehabilitation, evaluation, and research.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=171814690
In the driving simulator market, by simulator type, the advanced driving simulator segment is expected to capture the largest market share during the forecast period. This can be attributed due to its technologies, such as 360º viewing angle and motion platform, for a realistic experience. Since testing of technologically updated vehicle dynamics requires an augmented environment for analysis and research, advanced driving simulators help in developing intelligent highway designs and human behavior studies.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=171814690
Europe is expected to be the largest driving simulator market in the forecast
Europe presents a big growth opportunity for training simulators as the regulations related to safety and environment have become stringent in the region. These changes are propelling the market for the testing and development of vehicles, which will further increase the demand for advanced simulators. Apart from this, the region is home to major players like IPG Automotive, Rexroth, Cassidian, ECA group, Ediser, Corys, Oktal Sydac, Transurb, VI-grade, and SHRail, which increases the growth opportunity of the market. For instance, in April 2018, IPG Automotive released version 7.0 of the CarMaker product family—a simulation software with new functionalities for virtual test driving. In February 2018, Rexroth supplied one of the most advanced motion platforms for a new set of Renault automotive simulators being constructed by system integrator company—AVSimulation.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast
The driving simulator market is expected to show fastest growth in the Asia Pacific due to an increase in training programs, passenger traffic, and safety concerns are the major reasons for increased demand for skilled drivers, especially in India and South Korea. Also, infrastructural developments and industrialization in emerging economies like India have opened new avenues, creating several opportunities for automotive OEMs and simultaneously for driving simulators as well. In addition, the growing awareness regarding driving safety measures has triggered the demand for driving simulators. The requirement of training of new drivers updated with traffic regulations will contribute to the demand for simulators.
The compact simulator segment is expected to be the largest training simulator type in the forecast
Compact simulators are the most basic type of simulators. They are compact in size and can be easily transported between several sites. Compact simulators offer 3–6 DoF (degrees of freedom). They are equipped with LCD screens, a manual or automatic gearbox, a handbrake, and a real steering wheel with force-feedback. Such simulators are comparatively less expensive than full-scale simulators, making them preferable. Compact simulators are an ideal solution for automotive OEMs who use desktop technology to prepare models for a more advanced simulator (both static and dynamic).
Key Market Players:
Players in the market like ECA Group, Oktal Sydac, Cruden B.V, and VI-grade design simulator applications for cars, buses, commercial & firefighting trucks, trains, airport vehicles, and police vehicles, which are specifically for driver training, rehabilitation, evaluation, and research.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=171814690
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.