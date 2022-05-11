NGS Sample Preparation Market worth $2.7 billion by 2024
The study used four major activities to estimate the current market size for the NGS sample preparation market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments.
The NGS sample preparation market is projected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2019 to USD 2.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period.
Major Growth Boosting Factors:
Factors such as advancements in NGS platforms, reduced cost of sequencing, and improving reimbursement scenario for NGS-based diagnostic tests are driving the growth of this market. However, while the costs involved in NGS have reduced to some extent, they have not reached a level where broad adoption across developing markets can be achieved. This is a key restraint for market growth.
The reagents, and consumables segment to dominate the overall NGS sample preparation market in 2018
Based on product, the NGS sample preparation market is segmented into workstations and reagents & consumables. The reagents & consumables segment was further subsegmented into library preparation, target enrichment, and quality control, on the basis of workflow.
In 2018, the reagents and consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the NGS sample preparation market. Factors such as the decreasing cost of sequencing; availability of cost-efficient and advanced NGS platforms; increasing applications of NGS in different fields such as drug and biomarker discovery, diagnostics, agro-genomics, and animal research; increasing research activity involving sequencing; and the availability of research grants (that are driving the adoption of NGS) have all contributed to the growth of this market.
The diagnostics segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on application, the NGS sample preparation market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery, agricultural & animal research, and other applications. The diagnostics segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the study period owing to the growing number of new cancer cases across the globe, favorable reimbursement scenario for NGS-based tests in the US, and increasing focus of key market players on developing NGS-based products & services for cancer and NIPT.
North America dominated the NGS sample preparation market in 2018
Geographically, the NGS sample preparation market is segmented into North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest share of the overall NGS sample preparation market in 2018 followed by Europe. The large share of North America can be attributed to the favorable initiatives by government and private bodies for the development and adoption of NGS technologies, wide adoption of NGS diagnostics in the region, increasing number of NGS-based research & clinical applications in the region, growing research on cancer, rising awareness of NGS services, and the presence of leading NGS service providers, in the region.
Global Key Players:
Some of the prominent players in the NGS sample preparation market include Illumina Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Beckman Coulter (a subsidiary of Danaher), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US) among others.
