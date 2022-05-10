Pressure Ulcer Devices Market is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 8.4 Bn by 2032
Pressure Ulcer Devices Market Segmented By Pressure Ulcer Mattresses, In-Shoe Sensors, Surface Electrodes, Smart e Pants, Alternating Pressure Wheelchair Cushions Product
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 10, 2022 ) Pressure Ulcer Devices Market 2022
The global Pressure Ulcer Devices Market is estimated to grow at the rate of 5.5% in the upcoming period, reaching US$ 8.4 Bn by the year 2022-2032. Integration with virtual reality solutions is expected to rule the roost in the forecast period. Augmented reality could be used for accessing information as well as reports while handling patients or without having to leave their existing operations, that too, in a completely hands-free mode, through voice command, or making supportive data appear automatically. This would be the healthcare vertical in future.
Rising incidence of pressure ulcers and chronic diseases, globally, has resulted in increasing demand for various hospital accessories, including pressure ulcer devices. In 2021, the pressure ulcer devices market was valued at nearly US$ 4.7 Bn, and is set to experience a growth rate of close to 5.5% over the forecast period (2022-2032). Rising prevalence of pressure ulcers along with increasing rate of hospital-acquired infections is further driving market expansion.
Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32831
Furthermore, rising geriatric population as well as persons living with disabilities majorly account for high usage of pressure ulcer devices for enhanced patient care. According to the Agency of Healthcare Research and Quality, each year, more than 2.5 Mn individuals in the U.S. develop pressure ulcers.
In the present scenario, the general population is developing awareness regarding pressure ulcers, as opposed to the conventional setting, wherein the pressure ulcers mostly go unnoticed or untreated. This increasing awareness is set to prevail throughout the forecast period, and is thus a major influence on the augmented growth and adoption of pressure ulcer devices.
Type of wound dressing and the frequency of its change also impact pressure ulcer devices market growth. Thus, wound assessment is another major driver for this market. Moreover, major market players are adopting collaborative and expansion strategies. The pressure ulcer devices market is set to experience healthy growth as novel avenues of management will open up in the near future.
Company Profiles:
Stryker Corp.
Smith & Nephew Plc.
Hill-Rom Services Inc.
Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.
ArjoHuntleigh
Talley Group Limited
Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd (Sidhil Limited)
Apex Medical Corp.
Medtronic
PROMA REHA, s. r. o.
Linet spol. S R.O.
DARCO International
DeRoyal Industries
BSN Medical (Essity)
Mölnlycke Health Care
TrueKAST (Wound Kair Concepts)
Thuasne SAS
DJO Global
ORTHOSERVICE AG
Breg, Inc.
Advanced Orthopaedics
ALGEOS
Hollister Incorporated
ConvaTec Group plc
Coloplast A/S
Medline Industries Inc.
Invacare Corporation
Request for Methodology@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/32831
Key Takeaways from Market Study
By product, specialty beds are expected to hold over 31% market value share by the end of 2032, primarily because of the presence of alternating pressures within the mattress to prevent pressure ulcers.
The stage I segment is leading with 47.5% market share in 2021, owing to large prevalence of bed sores among hospital inpatients.
Hospitals dominated the end user segments with a share of around 34.5% in 2021.
By region, North America is slated to be the leading region with a value share of 36.7% by 2032.
“Rising prevalence of pressure ulcers and increasing awareness regarding the assessment of wound sores are set to propel growth of the pressure ulcer devices market,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.
Market Competition
Key market players such as Smith & Nephew and DARCO International, amongst others, are focusing on product development technologies by manufacturing and introducing new product lines in their already existing product portfolios.
Smith & Nephew launched the wireless, wearable LEAF Patient Monitoring System in April 2021, providing help to reduce the economic and human costs of pressure injuries.
In 2021, DARCO International launched the Body Armor® Heel Reliever, introduced for the effective prevention and treatment of heel pressure ulcers and diabetic foot syndrome or decubitus.
What Does the Report Cover?
Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the pressure ulcer devices market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.
Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32831
Key Questions Answered in the Pressure Ulcer Devices Market Report
How is the Pressure Ulcer Devices Market expected to grow over the projected period?
What direction is the Pressure Ulcer Devices Market expected to take in terms of volume and value during the forecast period?
What is the impact of macroeconomic factors on the Pressure Ulcer Devices Market in future?
What are the key market drivers in the Pressure Ulcer Devices Market?
What are significant opportunities and improvement areas for Pressure Ulcer Devices Market manufacturers?
What are the key developments and trends taking over the Pressure Ulcer Devices Market?
Which are the emerging countries that are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the Pressure Ulcer Devices Market?
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want and also We Provide you Table of Content.
Access Related Reports-
Freeze and Thaw Systems Market -
The global freeze and thaw systems market is expected to project significant growth at a 6.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.
Volumetric Pumps Market
The global volumetric pumps market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period (2020-2030).
Infrared Thermometer Market -
The global infrared thermometer market indicates that the industry is anticipated to evolve at a high CAGR of 8% through 2031.
Facial Mask Market -
The global facial mask market is slated to expand at a CAGR of close to 5%, and cross a valuation of US$ 7 Bn by 2030-end.
About Us:
Persistence Market Research is here to provide companies a one-stop solution with regards to bettering customer experience. It does engage in gathering appropriate feedback after getting through personalized customer interactions for adding value to customers’ experience by acting as the “missing” link between “customer relationships” and “business outcomes’. The best possible returns are assured therein.
Contact Us:
Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
The global Pressure Ulcer Devices Market is estimated to grow at the rate of 5.5% in the upcoming period, reaching US$ 8.4 Bn by the year 2022-2032. Integration with virtual reality solutions is expected to rule the roost in the forecast period. Augmented reality could be used for accessing information as well as reports while handling patients or without having to leave their existing operations, that too, in a completely hands-free mode, through voice command, or making supportive data appear automatically. This would be the healthcare vertical in future.
Rising incidence of pressure ulcers and chronic diseases, globally, has resulted in increasing demand for various hospital accessories, including pressure ulcer devices. In 2021, the pressure ulcer devices market was valued at nearly US$ 4.7 Bn, and is set to experience a growth rate of close to 5.5% over the forecast period (2022-2032). Rising prevalence of pressure ulcers along with increasing rate of hospital-acquired infections is further driving market expansion.
Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32831
Furthermore, rising geriatric population as well as persons living with disabilities majorly account for high usage of pressure ulcer devices for enhanced patient care. According to the Agency of Healthcare Research and Quality, each year, more than 2.5 Mn individuals in the U.S. develop pressure ulcers.
In the present scenario, the general population is developing awareness regarding pressure ulcers, as opposed to the conventional setting, wherein the pressure ulcers mostly go unnoticed or untreated. This increasing awareness is set to prevail throughout the forecast period, and is thus a major influence on the augmented growth and adoption of pressure ulcer devices.
Type of wound dressing and the frequency of its change also impact pressure ulcer devices market growth. Thus, wound assessment is another major driver for this market. Moreover, major market players are adopting collaborative and expansion strategies. The pressure ulcer devices market is set to experience healthy growth as novel avenues of management will open up in the near future.
Company Profiles:
Stryker Corp.
Smith & Nephew Plc.
Hill-Rom Services Inc.
Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.
ArjoHuntleigh
Talley Group Limited
Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd (Sidhil Limited)
Apex Medical Corp.
Medtronic
PROMA REHA, s. r. o.
Linet spol. S R.O.
DARCO International
DeRoyal Industries
BSN Medical (Essity)
Mölnlycke Health Care
TrueKAST (Wound Kair Concepts)
Thuasne SAS
DJO Global
ORTHOSERVICE AG
Breg, Inc.
Advanced Orthopaedics
ALGEOS
Hollister Incorporated
ConvaTec Group plc
Coloplast A/S
Medline Industries Inc.
Invacare Corporation
Request for Methodology@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/32831
Key Takeaways from Market Study
By product, specialty beds are expected to hold over 31% market value share by the end of 2032, primarily because of the presence of alternating pressures within the mattress to prevent pressure ulcers.
The stage I segment is leading with 47.5% market share in 2021, owing to large prevalence of bed sores among hospital inpatients.
Hospitals dominated the end user segments with a share of around 34.5% in 2021.
By region, North America is slated to be the leading region with a value share of 36.7% by 2032.
“Rising prevalence of pressure ulcers and increasing awareness regarding the assessment of wound sores are set to propel growth of the pressure ulcer devices market,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.
Market Competition
Key market players such as Smith & Nephew and DARCO International, amongst others, are focusing on product development technologies by manufacturing and introducing new product lines in their already existing product portfolios.
Smith & Nephew launched the wireless, wearable LEAF Patient Monitoring System in April 2021, providing help to reduce the economic and human costs of pressure injuries.
In 2021, DARCO International launched the Body Armor® Heel Reliever, introduced for the effective prevention and treatment of heel pressure ulcers and diabetic foot syndrome or decubitus.
What Does the Report Cover?
Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the pressure ulcer devices market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.
Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32831
Key Questions Answered in the Pressure Ulcer Devices Market Report
How is the Pressure Ulcer Devices Market expected to grow over the projected period?
What direction is the Pressure Ulcer Devices Market expected to take in terms of volume and value during the forecast period?
What is the impact of macroeconomic factors on the Pressure Ulcer Devices Market in future?
What are the key market drivers in the Pressure Ulcer Devices Market?
What are significant opportunities and improvement areas for Pressure Ulcer Devices Market manufacturers?
What are the key developments and trends taking over the Pressure Ulcer Devices Market?
Which are the emerging countries that are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the Pressure Ulcer Devices Market?
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want and also We Provide you Table of Content.
Access Related Reports-
Freeze and Thaw Systems Market -
The global freeze and thaw systems market is expected to project significant growth at a 6.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.
Volumetric Pumps Market
The global volumetric pumps market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period (2020-2030).
Infrared Thermometer Market -
The global infrared thermometer market indicates that the industry is anticipated to evolve at a high CAGR of 8% through 2031.
Facial Mask Market -
The global facial mask market is slated to expand at a CAGR of close to 5%, and cross a valuation of US$ 7 Bn by 2030-end.
About Us:
Persistence Market Research is here to provide companies a one-stop solution with regards to bettering customer experience. It does engage in gathering appropriate feedback after getting through personalized customer interactions for adding value to customers’ experience by acting as the “missing” link between “customer relationships” and “business outcomes’. The best possible returns are assured therein.
Contact Us:
Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
Contact Information:
Persistence Market Research
Atul Singh
Tel: +1-646-568-7751
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Persistence Market Research
Atul Singh
Tel: +1-646-568-7751
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.