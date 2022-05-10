Psoriasis Drugs Market is projected to rise to a valuation of around US$ 21.48 Bn by the end of 2031
Psoriasis Drugs Market Segmented By Topical Psoriasis Drug, Oral Psoriasis Drug and Injectable Psoriasis Drug Product with Corticosteroids, Anti-inflammatory
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 10, 2022 ) Psoriasis Drugs Market 2022
The global Psoriasis Drugs Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.5% and reach US$ 21.48 Bn by the year 2031. With the way in which healthcare data gets accumulated these days (which could be inclusive of medical IoT solutions, DICOM files, and patient records), ultra-modern platforms like data fabrics are in the offing, so that distributed and structured data could be well-managed. This would be healthcare industry’s situation in the upcoming period.
Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease that occurs due to genetic disposition and environmental factors. Psoriasis is a systemic disease associated with psychological, metabolic, arthritic, and cardiovascular comorbidities. On an average, psoriasis affects around 2 – 3% of the population globally.
Plaque psoriasis, being the number one and most common indication, held nearly 85% share of the US$ 11.37 Bn psoriasis drugs market in 2021, with the market estimated to expand at a CAGR of nearly 6.5% over the next ten years.
Get Free Sample Copy Of Psoriasis Drugs Market Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25102
An array of agents exist for the symptomatic treatment of psoriasis. Patients with mild-to-moderate psoriasis typically receive topical treatments that modulate gene transcription, promote keratinocyte differentiation, and inhibit cell proliferation.
A number of innovative and advanced therapies for the treatment and management of psoriasis are under development, many of which have novel targets and mechanisms of action. Psoriasis is linked with a number of medical conditions inclusive of psoriatic arthritis, depression, and cardio metabolic syndrome. The most commonly occurring form of psoriasis is chronic plaque.
Common treatment methods of psoriasis include topical administration of vitamin D analogues, glucocorticoids, and phototherapy. Moderate to severe psoriasis often calls for systemic treatment.
Prevalence of psoriasis has displayed a growing trend over the past decade. Rising awareness initiatives regarding psoriasis disease and its management & treatment options, increasing reimbursement support, and growing research & development with the adoption of biologics and biosimilars are some of the factors responsible for impacting the psoriasis drugs market and aiding sales growth.
Company Profiles:
Janssen Biotech, Inc.
Novartis International Ltd.
Amgen Inc
Pfizer Inc.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.
Merck & Co, Inc.
Abb Vie Inc.
Eli Lilly and Company
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Key Takeaways from Market Study
Topical products are expected to continue holding over one-third market value share through 2031, primarily because of clinically approved topical ointments, foams, and creams available for the management of inflammation and rash due to psoriasis.
Efficiency of corticosteroids for skin irritability and inflammation makes corticosteroid the leading segment with over 34% of revenue share in 2021.
Easy availability of psoriasis drugs in hospital pharmacies and large distribution networks of hospital chains make it the largest segment, with more than 39% market share.
Plaque psoriasis is the most commonly occurring autoimmune disease, accounting for a revenue share of around 85% in 2021.
Presence of a large number of manufacturers, rising public awareness, and easy availability of psoriasis drugs and treatment options make North America the leading regional market with over 27% market share in 2021.
“Growing adoption of combination therapy and favourable reimbursement support for psoriasis to drive market growth,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.
Request for Methodology@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/25102
Market Competition
Companies such as Amgen and Sun Pharma have been strongly working toward the development of an extensive clinical pipeline and manufacturing of new product lines for the treatment of psoriasis.
In December 2021, Amgen announced positive top-line results from the Otezla® (apremilast) Phase 3 DISCREET study in moderate to severe genital psoriasis.
In September 2020, Sun Pharma announced the launch of ILUMYA® (tildrakizumab) for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, in Japan.
Similarly, other psoriasis drug manufacturers are also trying to maintain and strengthen their portfolios through collaborations with local players or distribution partners. All such recent developments related to companies manufacturing psoriasis drugs have been tracked by the team at Persistence Market Research, which are available in the full report.
Key companies operating in the psoriasis drugs market include Janssen Biotech Inc, Novartis International Ltd., Amgen Inc, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. Merck & Co, Inc., Abb Vie Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
What Does the Report Cover?
Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the psoriasis drugs market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2031.
The research study is based on the product (topical, oral, and injectable), drug class (interleukin inhibitors, corticosteroids, anti-inflammatory, and tumor necrosis factor inhibitor), distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and e-Commerce), and indication (guttate psoriasis, inverse psoriasis, pustular psoriasis, erythrodermic psoriasis, and plaque psoriasis), across seven key regions of the world.
Go To “Purchase Now” To Have Our Psoriasis Drugs Market Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/25102
Psoriasis Drugs Market - Report Highlights
A detailed overview of parent market of Psoriasis Drugs Market
Changing Psoriasis Drugs Market dynamics in the industry
In-depth segmentation of the Psoriasis Drugs Market
Historical, current, and projected Psoriasis Drugs Market size regarding volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments in Psoriasis Drugs Market
Competitive landscape of the Psoriasis Drugs Market
Strategies for key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on Psoriasis Drugs Market performance
Must-have information for Psoriasis Drugs Market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
You Can Read Also-
Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market -
The healthcare mobility solutions market is anticipated to have a prodigious CAGR of 21.9 % during the period of 2022-2032
Animal Drug Compounding Market-
global animal drug compounding market was valued at US$ 1.84 Bn in 2021, with a projected CAGR of 8.2% for the next nine years.
Elder Care Services Market
global elder care services market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% and reach US$ 2.56 Bn by 2031-end.
About us:
PersistenceMarketResearch is an esteemed company with a reputation of serving clients across domains of information technology (IT), healthcare, and chemicals. Our analysts undertake painstaking primary and secondary research to provide a seamless report with a 360 degree perspective. Data is compared against rep/uted organizations, trustworthy databases, and international surveys for producing impeccable reports backed with graphical and statistical information.
Contact us:
Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,
NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
The global Psoriasis Drugs Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.5% and reach US$ 21.48 Bn by the year 2031. With the way in which healthcare data gets accumulated these days (which could be inclusive of medical IoT solutions, DICOM files, and patient records), ultra-modern platforms like data fabrics are in the offing, so that distributed and structured data could be well-managed. This would be healthcare industry’s situation in the upcoming period.
Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease that occurs due to genetic disposition and environmental factors. Psoriasis is a systemic disease associated with psychological, metabolic, arthritic, and cardiovascular comorbidities. On an average, psoriasis affects around 2 – 3% of the population globally.
Plaque psoriasis, being the number one and most common indication, held nearly 85% share of the US$ 11.37 Bn psoriasis drugs market in 2021, with the market estimated to expand at a CAGR of nearly 6.5% over the next ten years.
Get Free Sample Copy Of Psoriasis Drugs Market Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25102
An array of agents exist for the symptomatic treatment of psoriasis. Patients with mild-to-moderate psoriasis typically receive topical treatments that modulate gene transcription, promote keratinocyte differentiation, and inhibit cell proliferation.
A number of innovative and advanced therapies for the treatment and management of psoriasis are under development, many of which have novel targets and mechanisms of action. Psoriasis is linked with a number of medical conditions inclusive of psoriatic arthritis, depression, and cardio metabolic syndrome. The most commonly occurring form of psoriasis is chronic plaque.
Common treatment methods of psoriasis include topical administration of vitamin D analogues, glucocorticoids, and phototherapy. Moderate to severe psoriasis often calls for systemic treatment.
Prevalence of psoriasis has displayed a growing trend over the past decade. Rising awareness initiatives regarding psoriasis disease and its management & treatment options, increasing reimbursement support, and growing research & development with the adoption of biologics and biosimilars are some of the factors responsible for impacting the psoriasis drugs market and aiding sales growth.
Company Profiles:
Janssen Biotech, Inc.
Novartis International Ltd.
Amgen Inc
Pfizer Inc.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.
Merck & Co, Inc.
Abb Vie Inc.
Eli Lilly and Company
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Key Takeaways from Market Study
Topical products are expected to continue holding over one-third market value share through 2031, primarily because of clinically approved topical ointments, foams, and creams available for the management of inflammation and rash due to psoriasis.
Efficiency of corticosteroids for skin irritability and inflammation makes corticosteroid the leading segment with over 34% of revenue share in 2021.
Easy availability of psoriasis drugs in hospital pharmacies and large distribution networks of hospital chains make it the largest segment, with more than 39% market share.
Plaque psoriasis is the most commonly occurring autoimmune disease, accounting for a revenue share of around 85% in 2021.
Presence of a large number of manufacturers, rising public awareness, and easy availability of psoriasis drugs and treatment options make North America the leading regional market with over 27% market share in 2021.
“Growing adoption of combination therapy and favourable reimbursement support for psoriasis to drive market growth,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.
Request for Methodology@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/25102
Market Competition
Companies such as Amgen and Sun Pharma have been strongly working toward the development of an extensive clinical pipeline and manufacturing of new product lines for the treatment of psoriasis.
In December 2021, Amgen announced positive top-line results from the Otezla® (apremilast) Phase 3 DISCREET study in moderate to severe genital psoriasis.
In September 2020, Sun Pharma announced the launch of ILUMYA® (tildrakizumab) for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, in Japan.
Similarly, other psoriasis drug manufacturers are also trying to maintain and strengthen their portfolios through collaborations with local players or distribution partners. All such recent developments related to companies manufacturing psoriasis drugs have been tracked by the team at Persistence Market Research, which are available in the full report.
Key companies operating in the psoriasis drugs market include Janssen Biotech Inc, Novartis International Ltd., Amgen Inc, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. Merck & Co, Inc., Abb Vie Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
What Does the Report Cover?
Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the psoriasis drugs market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2031.
The research study is based on the product (topical, oral, and injectable), drug class (interleukin inhibitors, corticosteroids, anti-inflammatory, and tumor necrosis factor inhibitor), distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and e-Commerce), and indication (guttate psoriasis, inverse psoriasis, pustular psoriasis, erythrodermic psoriasis, and plaque psoriasis), across seven key regions of the world.
Go To “Purchase Now” To Have Our Psoriasis Drugs Market Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/25102
Psoriasis Drugs Market - Report Highlights
A detailed overview of parent market of Psoriasis Drugs Market
Changing Psoriasis Drugs Market dynamics in the industry
In-depth segmentation of the Psoriasis Drugs Market
Historical, current, and projected Psoriasis Drugs Market size regarding volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments in Psoriasis Drugs Market
Competitive landscape of the Psoriasis Drugs Market
Strategies for key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on Psoriasis Drugs Market performance
Must-have information for Psoriasis Drugs Market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
You Can Read Also-
Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market -
The healthcare mobility solutions market is anticipated to have a prodigious CAGR of 21.9 % during the period of 2022-2032
Animal Drug Compounding Market-
global animal drug compounding market was valued at US$ 1.84 Bn in 2021, with a projected CAGR of 8.2% for the next nine years.
Elder Care Services Market
global elder care services market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% and reach US$ 2.56 Bn by 2031-end.
About us:
PersistenceMarketResearch is an esteemed company with a reputation of serving clients across domains of information technology (IT), healthcare, and chemicals. Our analysts undertake painstaking primary and secondary research to provide a seamless report with a 360 degree perspective. Data is compared against rep/uted organizations, trustworthy databases, and international surveys for producing impeccable reports backed with graphical and statistical information.
Contact us:
Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,
NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
Contact Information:
Persistence Market Research
Atul Singh
Tel: +1-646-568-7751
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Persistence Market Research
Atul Singh
Tel: +1-646-568-7751
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.