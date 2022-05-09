Another Feather in Ras Al Khaimah's already Quite Full Cap.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 09, 2022 ) Dubai, UAE -- (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- Wellness resorts are all about healing the soul through curated therapies, tried and tested through the ages. One such destination coming up in the touristic Emirate is the Anavrin Equestrian and Sports Club Resort. Set up in the idyllic location of AlMatar farms near RAK Airport, Anavrin promises to be a unique experience, offering equine therapy, in addition to programs that rejuvenate, restore and help recover the body and soul from the stressful everyday life.
An oasis of nearly 20 acres, the equestrian resort has just 31 chalets, each with a private garden, stunning views and 5 star luxury glamping.
For those seeking something more, there are two waterfalls, one fresh, one salty, with water from each of them snaking through the property before falling into 2 lakes, and a thousand instagrammable points. Add to that two themed restaurants, a stunning 5 meter 4K outdoor screen, sports facilities that include an all-weather pool, tennis, basketball, pedal and squash courts, among various other activities designed to offer the depleted soul fulfilment it is craving for.
Therapeutic programs include sports and anti-stress ayurvedic massage, culinary programs for guests, desert camping, hiking and even fishing! Celebrity wellness gurus, ayurvedic and yoga teachers as well as healers shall be frequenting the place, as per the promoters. From the pictures, the place is destined to be an exciting destination wedding location as well. Breathless!
Bring it on, Ras Al Khaimah!
“Did I also say the Anavrin is ‘Nirvana’ spelt backwards?”
About Ras Al Khaimah
The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is a scenic, well-endowed Emirate in the UAE, with beaches, farms, framed at the backdrop by the North Western range of the famous Hajar mountains. With a population of just under half a million, the emirate has an area of 2,486 square kilometres and a coastline of 64 kilometres. The emirate is served by Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.
The Emirate has the most fertile soil in the country, and a higher rainfall, backed by underground streams from the Hajar Mountains. Large farms surround the airport region of the emirate, which provide fresh vegetables and husbandry to the region.
The World Tourism Forum Lucerne recently entered into a strategic partnership with the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), thus not only recognising Ras Al Khaimah as one of the fastest-growing tourist destination in the Middle East but also, the visionary emirates enthusiastic engagement in numerous initiatives designed to make it a regional market leader in sustainable tourism by 2025.
For Business Inquiries :
Dr. Moobi Alwright
ma@peoplehotels.com
Tel: +971 55 109 5511
https://peoplehotels.com
