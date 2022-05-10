Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market : Drivers and Challenges
Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market by Platform (Aerial Delivery Drones, Ground Delivery Vehicles (Delivery Bots, Self-Driving Vans & Trucks)), Solution, Application, Type, Payload Weight, Range, Duration and Region - Global Forecast to 2030
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 10, 2022 ) The autonomous last mile delivery market is valued at USD 860 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4,964 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 21.5%. The increased demand for drone delivery services during COVID-19 crisis, rise in technological advancements in delivery drones, growth opportunities for vendors at different levels of value chain of aerial drone deliveries and incorporation of IoT in ecosystem of aerial delivery drones are opportunities which will led to the growth of autonomous last mile aerial deliveries worldwide.
During the outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide, families throughout the globe preferred to self-isolate them and opted for the method of arranging online orders for their daily necessities. Thus, suppliers are implementing autonomous means such as drones and robots, to deliver the goods to the customer without any human participation. The rising adoption of newer last mile methods such as curbside pickup, parcel lockers, along with delivery subscription were launched which has flourished the last mile delivery services across various nations.
By Payload Weight, Aerial and Ground segments are divided into 10 kilograms. For Aerial Section, The payload capacity of aerial delivery drones used for autonomous last mile delivery of packages is an important parameter. Presently, these drones have a limited payload capacity. However, ongoing advancements in drone logistics are expected to boost the payload carrying capacity of aerial delivery drones . For Ground Section, The demand for ground delivery vehicles with a large payload capacity (>10 kilograms) is expected to increase during the forecast period due to the need for effective and timely delivery of heavy last mile packages.
Based on application, the aerial delivery drone market has been segmented into logistics & transportation, healthcare & pharmacy, and retail & food. Based on application, the ground delivery vehicles market has been segmented into logistics & transportation and retail & food. The logistics & transportation segment has been further segmented into postal delivery and package delivery. The retail & food segment has been classified into e-commerce, grocery delivery, and food delivery. Currently, online retail service providers and logistics companies are aiming at creating autonomous aerial and ground delivery vehicles intended to carry heavy payloads and fulfill customers’ last mile needs.
Based on solution, the aerial delivery drone market is classified into hardware, software, and infrastructure. Similarly, ground delivery robots are also gaining attention and are being employed in university campuses for food and parcel deliveries and for COVID -19 relief missions. The market for ground delivery robots used for last mile delivery is also classified into hardware, software, and infrastructure segments like aerial delivery drones.
North America held largest share of the market during 2021. The US is the largest market for autonomous last mile delivery in North America. The growing spending by the US government organizations for drone/autonomous ground vehicle upgradation and private players along with deployment of autonomous last mile delivery solutions are key factors expected to drive the market in North America.
